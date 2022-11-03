The Flyers swim team celebrates after a great performance in the Granite Ridge Conference championship meet. Back row (from left): Abi Nagorski, Jayda Alholm, Berit Gustafson, Sabina Moe, Grace Kludt, Sarah Wolbeck and Nora Dalen. Front row: Stella Moe, Maya St. George, Kendra Couture and Ella Rausch.
The Flyers swim team competed in the Granite Ridge Conference Championship meet in Becker, Saturday, Oct. 29.
“The team showed heart, determination, and tenacity in their events,” said Head Coach Sara Underhill. “(We) are proud of everyone’s efforts.”
The girls finished fifth out of six teams, with a final score of 295.5. Despite the placement, the Flyers still had great finishes by several swimmers.
Ella Rausch had a photo finish in the 100 yard freestyle, where she came tied for first place. Rausch and St. Cloud Cathedral’s Olivia Scheeler both finished with a time of 57:46. Rausch also took second place in the 200 yard freestyle. She finished with a time of 2:05.4.
Jayda Alholm finished the 500 yard freestyle after an impressive performance. She took sixth place, with a time of 6:04.83. Alholm also took seventh in the 200 yard IM. She crossed with a time of 2:31.54.
Sabina Moe took seventh place in the 100 yard breast. It was a fairly close match, with her finishing in 1:19.07, just under seven seconds between her and the first place finisher.
Berit Gustafson finished the 50 yard freestyle after an impressive time of 27.28. It was a close race in the end, with Gustafson finishing in seventh, but only being 1.08 seconds out of first place.
Kendra Couture finished the 100 yard fly in seventh place. She crossed the finish line in 1:13.36.
Grace Grimsley took third in the one meter dive, earning a total 313.55 points.
The relay squad of Rausch, Couture, Gustafson and Alholm took a fourth place finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay. The race was close, as they were just five seconds out of first place, finishing with a time of 1:50.71.
That same relay squad took fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay. They finished with a time of 4:03.28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.