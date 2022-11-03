swim

The Flyers swim team celebrates after a great performance in the Granite Ridge Conference championship meet. Back row (from left): Abi Nagorski, Jayda Alholm, Berit Gustafson, Sabina Moe, Grace Kludt, Sarah Wolbeck and Nora Dalen.  Front row: Stella Moe, Maya St. George, Kendra Couture and Ella Rausch.

The Flyers swim team competed in the Granite Ridge Conference Championship meet in Becker, Saturday, Oct. 29.

“The team showed heart, determination, and tenacity in their events,” said Head Coach Sara Underhill. “(We) are proud of everyone’s efforts.”

