The Flyers swim team came away with a win at home in their meet against Ogilvie-Mora, Thursday, Sept. 15. They nearly doubled their opponent’s score in a 112-58 victory.
The 200 yard medley relay team of Claire Anderson, Jayda Holm, Kendra Couture and Berit Gustafson took first place, with a time of 2:09.46.
The relay team of Ella Rausch, Sabina Moe, Couture and Gustafson also took home the first place honors after finishing in 1:52.68.
In the 200 freestyle, Rausch finished with the fastest time, 2:10.41.
Sarah Wolbeck took first in the 200 IM, with a time of 2:43.04, over two seconds faster than teammate Anderson, who took second, with a time of 2:45.38. Wolbeck also took first in the 100 yard breaststroke, with a time of 1:21.55
Anderson also recorded the fastest time in the 100 yard backstroke. She finished in 1:14.72, just under five seconds faster than the next swimmer.
Jayda Alholm took first in the 50 yard freestyle, with a time of 27.27. She was followed closely by Couture, who took second, with a time of 28.94. Couture also took first in the 100 yard butterfly, finishing with a time of 1:17.44.
Gustafson earned a first place finish in the 100 yard freestyle after finishing with a time of 1:00.87.
Grace Grimsley dominated in the one meter high dive. She finished with a score of 161.85.
The Flyers next meet was against Apollo, Tuesday, Sept. 20. They came away with a win, 103-83.
Flyers Head Coach Sara Underhill was proud of her team, saying that the meet was the perfect combination of enthusiasm and sportsmanship.
“(We had) great races by the Flyers,” Underhill said. “Particularly by seniors Kendra Couture in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, Ella Rausch in the 50 free and 500 free, Jayda Alholm in the 50 free and 100 free, and Grace Grimsley in diving.”
The Flyers’ next meet will be against Foley at home, Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.