Flyers junior swimmer Grace Kludt in Thursday’s win over Ogilvie-Mora.

The Flyers swim team came away with a win at home in their meet against Ogilvie-Mora, Thursday, Sept. 15. They nearly doubled their opponent’s score in a 112-58 victory.

The 200 yard medley relay team of Claire Anderson, Jayda Holm, Kendra Couture and Berit Gustafson took first place, with a time of 2:09.46.

