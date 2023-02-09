The Little Falls wrestling team traveled to Pine City/Hinkley-Finlayson, Thursday, Feb. 2, for a quadrangular event with Rush City-Braham and Proctor-Hermantown. The Flyers came away with three wins to improve their record to 14-7 on the season.
Against Proctor-Hermantown, the Flyers were given four wins by forfeit. Of the remaining 10 matches, the Flyers won all but one for a 77-6 victory.
Ethan Zellers (106) gave Little Falls its first win after pinning his opponent in just 31 seconds.
Mason Rausch (126) won in a 16-0 tech fall after 5:32 and Joey Wilczek (132) pinned his opponent after just 1:26.
Noah Cameron (138) and Beau Robinson (152) both won their respective matches with pins of 3:28 and 41 seconds.
Ryan Kloeckl (170) and Ivan Petrich (182) finished with pins of 1:45 and 1:24 over their respective opponents.
Hank LeClair (195) finished his match with a quick pin after 37 seconds and Aiden Nordley (285) had the quickest pin of the night, finishing his match after just 13 seconds.
Against Rush City-Braham, the Flyers had a bit more of a fight put against them, but still came away victorious, 48-35.
The Flyers won two matches after a forfeit and won six of the remaining 12 matches.
Cassidy Okerman (120) won his first match of the night after a 2-0 decision over his opponent and Rausch earned a pin after 1:13.
Wilczek earned his second pin of the night after taking just 1:41. Wyatt Baum (145) came away with a win after a 5-0 decision and Robinson won his second match, pinning his opponent after just 30 seconds.
Petrich and Alexander Schmitz (220) rounded out the Flyers wrestlers with falls of 1:40 and 2:55, respectively.
Against Pine City/Hinkley-Finlayson, Little Falls were given three wins after a forfeit and one match ended in a double forfeit. In the other ten matches, the Flyers came away with eight wins.
Leighton Odegard (113) took down his opponent, winning in an 11-6 decision. Wilczek earned his third win of the night, pinning his third opponent after 4:22.
Baum managed to pin his opponent after 3:26 and Robinson won his third match in a 6-2 decision. Kloeckl and Chaston Gwost (182) both won by fall over their respective opponents, with Kloeckl winning in 3:07 and Gwost winning in 32 seconds.
LeClair and Sam Primus (285) finished the night for the Flyers with pins of 43 seconds and 56 seconds.
The Flyers’ next meet was against Alexandria and Moorhead, in Alexandria, Friday, Feb. 3. The Flyers came away with another sweep, defeating Moorhead, 48-28, and Alexandria 40-30.
Against Moorhead, the Flyers won nine of the 14 matches. They found themselves down 16-0 early, but won five straight to take a 27-16 lead.
Rausch gave the Flyers their first win after pinning his opponent in just 48 seconds and Wilczek added another win after a pin in just 1:34.
Cameron added another six points after pinning his opponent in 45 seconds and Baum added three points after a 3-2 decision over his opponent.
Robinson put his team up to 27 points after taking just 52 seconds to pin his opponent. Moorhead managed to close the gap somewhat in the next match, making the score 27-22, but Little Falls went on another streak, winning the next four matches.
Kloeckl and Petrich won with pins of 2:46 and 49 seconds, respectively. LeClair and Schmitz rounded out the scoring for the Flyers with LeClair pinning his opponent after 54 seconds and Schmitz winning in a 5-4 decision.
Against Alexandria, the Flyers forfeit one match. In the other 13 matches, the Flyers came away with eight wins.
It was a rough start, as Alexandria won the first four matches to jump to an 18-0 lead. Luckily, the Flyers won the next five matches to take a 25-18 lead.
Wilczek gave the Flyers their first win when he earned a pin after 2:56. Abe Anez (138) took down his opponent after a 6-2 decision.
Baum won his second match of the day in a first period fall.
Robinson won his match after an 11-1 major decision and Dane Ballou (160) pinned his opponent in just 58 seconds.
Alexandria closed the gap after a pin of their own to make the score 25-24, but Little Falls won three straight to put the match out of reach.
Petrich won in a 9-3 decision, LeClair pinned his opponent after 47 seconds and Schmitz pinned his opponent after 1:42.
The Flyers wins propelled their record to 16-7. They took on Mora at home, Tuesday, Feb. 7, losing 52-19.
Zellers gave the team its first win after beating his opponent after 2:54 and Rausch added another win after an 11-1 major decision.
Mora won the next five matchups, taking a 36-10. Kloeckl managed to give the Flyers another win after a 12-8 decision win. LeClair finished out the day as the final winner for Little Falls, pinning his opponent in 2:35.
