The Little Falls wrestling team traveled to Pine City/Hinkley-Finlayson, Thursday, Feb. 2, for a quadrangular event with Rush City-Braham and Proctor-Hermantown. The Flyers came away with three wins to improve their record to 14-7 on the season.

Against Proctor-Hermantown, the Flyers were given four wins by forfeit. Of the remaining 10 matches, the Flyers won all but one for a 77-6 victory.

Tags

Load comments