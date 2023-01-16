The Little Falls wrestling team traveled to Rocori for a triangular, Thursday, Jan. 12. The Flyers lost to Rocori 37-29, but took down Albany 59-12.

Of the 14 matches against Rocori, the Flyers only came away with six wins, with Mason Rausch (126) and Hank LeClair earning wins by falls of 3:58 and 3:13, respectively. Noah Cameron (145) was able to win in a 15-0 tech fall after 2:05

