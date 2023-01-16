The Little Falls wrestling team traveled to Rocori for a triangular, Thursday, Jan. 12. The Flyers lost to Rocori 37-29, but took down Albany 59-12.
Of the 14 matches against Rocori, the Flyers only came away with six wins, with Mason Rausch (126) and Hank LeClair earning wins by falls of 3:58 and 3:13, respectively. Noah Cameron (145) was able to win in a 15-0 tech fall after 2:05
Ryan Kloeckl (170) earned a win after a 6-1 decision. Aiden Nordley (285) won in a sudden victory after a 6-4 decision and the final Flyers win came by way of a forfeit.
Against Albany, the Flyers were given four wins after Husker forfeits. In the other 10 matches, the Flyers came away with four pins, two major decisions and a decision, for 11 total wins.
Ryan Vogt (106) got the win in a 7-1 decision over his opponent and Hunter Ramsdell (160) won in a 10-0 major decision over his opponent. Kloeckl also got a win after a 13-1 major decision.
Ivan Petrich (182) had the quickest pin of the night, ending his match after just 48 seconds. Joey Wilczek (132) and Cassidy Okerman (120) earned quick pins as well, finishing their respective matches in 1:21 and 1:14.
Cameron was able to end his match with a pin after 1:55, rounding out the Flyers’ score and helping the team get its sixth win on the year.
The Flyers’ next match is in Foley, Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m.
