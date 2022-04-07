The Little Falls softball team has several key players returning from last season, which will help them get off to a fast start, despite being unable to practice outdoors, due to poor weather conditions.
“We’ve been inside for three weeks,” Head Coach Tony Couture said. “It’s been a battle, but we have some key girls back. We have our catcher, several pitchers coming back that have some work under them from last year.”
The return of so many key players will hopefully keep the Flyers from stumbling out of the gate.
They practiced in the gymnasium, working on fielding grounders and batting, while also using the weight room to stay conditioned.
Couture said one of their goals this season was to play through every inning.
“Last year, our downfall was one inning a game, we would just self destruct,” Couture said. “Most of the time it was on defense. We would allow six or seven runs in one inning. If we can figure that out we can be very competitive.”
The Granite Ridge Conference is fairly strong, when it comes to softball, but with the chemistry that the Flyers will have, carried over from last year, they can certainly impress everyone.
The Flyers’ first game of the season was originally against Albany, Thursday, April 7, but was postponed. Their next scheduled game is at home against Foley, Tuesday, April 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.