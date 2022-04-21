The Flyers looked to come out and set the tone in their first game of the season. They hosted the Zimmerman Thunder, Tuesday, April 19, in a double header.
The first game against their conference rival was less than ideal, as they lost 10-0.
The Thunder pitcher pitched a no hitter in the shut out loss.
Korrin Gwost was the pitcher for the Flyers. She pitched all seven innings and recorded three walks and two strikeouts.
With a bitter taste in their mouths, the Flyers readied for round two, and this time, they hit back.
The second game saw the Flyers gut out a gritty 15-14 victory. Ellia Zimmerman hit 4-for-5 in the second bout, hitting three doubles and a home run.
Despite having trouble in the first game at pitcher, Gwost stepped up big time in the second, in the batter’s box and on the mound. At the plate, she hit 3-for-5.
Following an injury to Avery Threlkeld, who had to leave the game, Gwost was thrust back into pitching in the third. She was the winning pitcher, and led her team to their first victory on the year, after pitching over 11 innings.
The Flyers are 1-1 and look to add another win at Detroit Lakes, Friday, April 22.
Pierz 2-0 to start the year
The Pierz softball team traveled to St. Cloud Cathedral to take on the Crusaders, Tuesday, April 19.
The Pioneers had more than a few errors, but overcame them to come away with a 5-4 win.
Six errors for the Pioneers allowed the Crusaders to stay in the game, but the team really stepped up in the end to claim its second win on the year.
Brenna Dickmann had an incredible game for the Pioneers hitting 3-for-3, including a three run home run, and four RBIs.
Kiara Olesch hit 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs.
Pitching for the Pioneers was Britney Schommer, who pitched all seven innings. Schommer recorded four strikeouts, two walks, and nine hits, while only allowing four runs, with one of them earned.
With a record of 2-0, the Pioneers look to make it three in a row, as they travel to Albany, Thursday, April 21.
Royals have rough start
The Royalton softball team hosted its third straight game following a string of postponements. The Holdingford Huskers came to town, Tuesday, April 19, and the Royals were looking to get their first win of the season, but lost 13-1.
It has been a rough season so far for the Royals, and this game only highlights that.
Despite the frustrating loss, it only means that the first win will be that much sweeter.
The Royals, still looking to get their first win of the season, play their next game against Atwater/Comsos/Grove City, Thursday, April 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.