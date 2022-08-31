The Flyers boys soccer team started off sour, as they fell, 4-2, to Detroit Lakes, Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Lakers scored early on an unassisted turnover that was carried on a breakaway, leading to the Flyers being down 1-0 just two minutes into the game.
Nine minutes in, Jake Schneider scored on an assist from Jacob Tenold, to tie the game 1-1.
The Lakers regained the lead three minutes later on a penalty kick.
Despite the Flyers’ efforts, they found themselves losing the 50/50 ball battles 7-2. It wasn’t the second half when the team found their groove, winning 12-2 in the 50/50 battles. The aggressive style of play allowed them a little more breathing room after Schneider scored his second goal off of a pass from Coltin Johnson in the 39th minute. Schneider’s goal was just between the crossbar and the goalkeepers’ outstretched hands.
Detroit Lakes scored on another penalty kick to put them up 3-2. They scored again with three minutes left to bring the game to an end, 4-2.
Flyers keeper Ethan Yorek saved six shots on 11 attempts.
The Flyers hoped to rebound against Rocori, Monday, Aug. 29, but fell yet again, this time losing 4-0.
Rocori scored goals at minutes 11, 16 and 33, putting themselves up 3-0 in the first half. Rocori scored its fourth goal in the 26th minute.
The Flyers were out-shot by Rocori 13-8.
Yorek saved seven shots and gave up three goals. Tenold entered the game in the second half, and recorded four saves and one goal allowed.
The Flyers start their season 0-2. They look to get their first win as they go on the road to face St. Cloud Apollo, Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.
