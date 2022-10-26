hank
Flyers’ Hank LeClair shakes off a defender in Tuesday night’s home win over the Eagles. 

The Little Falls Flyers faced the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles in the first round of the Section 8AAAA playoffs, Tuesday, Oct. 25. After a rough first half, the Flyers found themselves down 12-0, but rallied in the final quarter to win 13-12.

The first half was not kind to the Flyers. If they weren’t going three and out, they were being stopped short of the endzone. The first time their offense could piece together a solid drive, they were stopped at the Eagles’ 18. Gabe Shanoff came on to attempt a 35-yard field goal, but it was no good.

Flyers’ Joey Welinski returns a kickoff in the Flyers 13-12 win over St. Cloud Apollo, Tuesday night. 

