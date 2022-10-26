The Little Falls Flyers faced the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles in the first round of the Section 8AAAA playoffs, Tuesday, Oct. 25. After a rough first half, the Flyers found themselves down 12-0, but rallied in the final quarter to win 13-12.
The first half was not kind to the Flyers. If they weren’t going three and out, they were being stopped short of the endzone. The first time their offense could piece together a solid drive, they were stopped at the Eagles’ 18. Gabe Shanoff came on to attempt a 35-yard field goal, but it was no good.
The Eagles responded on their next drive by going down the field and scoring on an 8-yard catch in the back of the endzone. The PAT was no good, but the Eagles held a 6-0 lead with 2:20 left in the first.
After another unsuccessful drive by the Flyers’ offense, the Eagles marched down the field once again, threatening to add to their lead. A trick play caught the Flyers’ defense off-guard and put the Eagles inside the Flyers’ five yard line, at the two. After two plays, the Flyers forced them back to the five yard line on third down. The Eagles attempted a screen pass that was read perfectly by Shanoff, who deflected the pass to bring up fourth down. The Eagles brought out their field goal unit, but a defender had lined up in the neutral zone, bringing the ball to the two and a half yard line. The Eagles opted to go for the score. They attempted their signature play, the QB option, which had been an integral part of getting big chunk yards, but the Flyers defense was ready for it, swallowing up both the QB and the RB forcing the turnover on downs.
The best drive of the Flyers’ first half came in the second quarter. Little Falls started on its own 28. A 20-yard catch and run by Beau Thoma started the drive, but it stalled at midfield. On fourth and four, the Flyers ran a fake punt to Joey Welinski who carved out just enough yards for the first down. They faced another fourth down at the Eagles 37. QB Gavin Anderson found Thoma again, threading the ball between two defenders for the first down. On the next play, Anderson connected with Owen Bode for 18 yards. They found themselves at a fourth and goal situation at the 11 and attempted another field goal. Unfortunately, the Eagles were able to get through the line and block Shanoff’s kick, keeping the score 6-0.
Coming out of the half, the Eagles managed to add to their lead on a 49-yard touchdown on a pitch play. They attempted a 2-point conversion, but was stopped short, making it 12-0.
The Flyers offense finally found its rhythm late in the third and early in the fourth. Starting at their own 16, Anderson completed a pass of 10 yards to Jaxon Janski, completed a screen to RB Hank LeClair for 21 yards, and found a wide open Isaac Olson in the middle of the field for 18 yards. The Flyers QB worked his offense down the field to the Eagles 17 yard line. He connected with Thoma on a beautiful pass in the back corner of the endzone. Thoma High-pointed the ball over the defender putting the Flyers on the board with 9:58 in the fourth. Shanoff’s PAT put the score 12-7.
The Flyers’ defense managed to hold the Eagles to a three and out on their next drive.
After the Eagles punt, LeClair took the ball off the right side, hesitated and burst through the hole. A couple of broken ankles later, he was brought down after a gain of 58, tackled at the Eagles 10 yard line. On the very next play, LeClair finished the drive on a 10-yard TD run, giving his team their first lead of the night. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful, bringing the score to 13-12, Flyers, with 7:34 left in the game.
“I had some great blocks from my team, which just makes it happen,” LeClair said. “Great blocks from great teammates.”
The Flyers managed to hold them to a three and out on their next drive. A shanked punt gave the Flyers great field position at their own 39. They were able to run out most of the clock before turning the ball over on fourth down on the Eagles 11.
With 1:47 left and the ball at the Eagles 11, the Flyers defense needed to step up. The Eagles managed to complete several chunk plays and made it to midfield. The Flyers tightened their grip and forced a fourth and four. The Eagles QB tried to hit his receiver on a five yard out route, but sophomore corner Bobby Toure’ broke it up, sealing the Flyers victory.
It was a big play by (Toure’),” said senior linebacker Hudson Filippi. “He comes in during that prevent defense. He doesn’t get a lot of playing time but he stepped up when he needed to. We practice every day for moments like these so we can step up in those big moments where we need a stop.”
Head Coach Joe Bartos’ specialty is defense, and he said he could not be more proud of his defense’s stand in the final minute.
“Hats off to the kids who played a wonderful football game,” Bartos said. “They didn’t put their heads down when we were down by a couple of scores. They just kept sticking with it. They gave each other the opportunity to win.”
Bartos also gave heavy praise to his coaching staff, especially Offensive Coordinator Wesley Waytashek for his play calling in the second half.
The Flyers offense accumulated 324 total yards, with 132 coming from the arm of Anderson, completing 11-of-23 passes with a score. 180 of the Flyers 192 rushing yards came off the back of LeClair. His best performance of the season came when the team needed it most. He averaged 6.4 yards per carry on 28 attempts. Thoma led the team in receptions and receiving yards, hauling in four catches for 51 yards. Bode caught three passes for 30 yards, Olson caught two for 21, LeClair caught one for 20 and Janski caught one for 10.
Defensively, they held the Eagles to 327 total yards, an average of 4.9 yards per play. They were very good on third and fourth downs, forcing the offense off the field in 4-of-15 and 2-of-8 respectively.
The Flyers will face off against Rocori on the road, Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.