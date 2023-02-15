Luck hasn’t been on the Little Falls girls basketball team’s side as they had four games in six days, testing their toughness. In their first game, they fell to 6-13 after a 58-34 loss to Fergus Falls, Thursday, Feb. 9.
Claire VanRisseghem led the Flyers with 11 points on 5-of-12 field goals, all from the 2-point range. She also led the team with 11 bounds and had two deflections.
Ana Steadman finished with seven points, hitting 3-of-4 from the two point range and a free throw.
They suffered an even worse loss in their next game, only managing to score 17 points against Foley to lose 42-17, Saturday, Feb. 11.
VanRisseghem led the Flyers with eight points, making four 2-pointers. As a team, the Flyers were 17.6% on field goals, making 5-of-28 2-pointers, 1-of-6 3-pointers and 4-of-13 free throws.
The Flyers fell to 6-14 and took on Aitkin on the road, Monday, Feb. 13. They were able to get the win with an all around performance from the team, taking down their opponent 57-41.
Leah LeBlanc had her best performance of the season, leading the team with 12 points. She was 3-of-11 on twos and 6-of-9 on free throws. She led the team with 10 rebounds and recorded three assists and two steals.
Riley Becker recorded 11 points, making 5-of-9 shots from the 2-point range. She added one more on a free throw and stole four passes and had three deflections.
Malin Youngberg totaled 10 points in the win, scoring on four twos and two free throws. She also had five rebounds and two steals.
They faced St. Cloud Tech, Tuesday, Feb. 14, but fell 68-35.
After having to play their third game in four days, it seemed like the Flyers were suffering from a bit of fatigue against the Tigers. They struggled to get going early on and found themselves down 35-16 at the half.
The Flyers took plenty of shots, but were unable to turn them into points.
“The ball just didn’t go in the hoop for us,” said Head Coach Aaron Bring. “The first half we struggled to get shots. We made some adjustments in the second half and we got a bunch of looks we just couldn’t get them to fall.”
The Flyers were only able to make 22.4% of their field goals. They shot 8-for-35 from the 2-point range and 3-for-14 from the 3-point range.
The Flyers still fought to the end, despite the game being out of reach. As time wound down, Steadman drained a 3-pointer and, on the ensuing possession, VanRisseghem stepped in front of a pass and took it the other way for an easy lay-up. Maira Smude scored the game’s final points with a perfect swish from the 3-point line.
“It was a tough matchup for us,” Bring said. “But those girls are battling and learning. It’s tough to see them struggle but they don’t quit.”
Youngberg finished as the team’s leading scorer, recording 10 points on four twos and two free throws. She finished with six rebounds and two assists.
The Flyers’ record fell to 7-15 and they travel to Pierz to take on the Pioneers, Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5:45 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.