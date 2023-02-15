malin
Buy Now

Flyers’ Malin Youngberg makes a drive toward the basket in Tuesday’s game against St. Cloud Tech.

Luck hasn’t been on the Little Falls girls basketball team’s side as they had four games in six days, testing their toughness. In their first game, they fell to 6-13 after a 58-34 loss to Fergus Falls, Thursday, Feb. 9.

Claire VanRisseghem led the Flyers with 11 points on 5-of-12 field goals, all from the 2-point range. She also led the team with 11 bounds and had two deflections.

whitford
Buy Now

Little Falls’ Madisyn Whitford defends her basket during Tuesday night’s game against St. Cloud Tech. 

Tags

Load comments