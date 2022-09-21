The Flyers volleyball team was unable to get the win against St. Cloud Cathedral Thursday, Sept. 15. They started off strong winning the first game but would lose the next three. The games ended with scores of 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, and 18-25.

Jayden Spillum finished the night 16 digs, 12 kills, two aces and one block. Malae Nolan had a team-high 25 digs and Avery Herdering recorded a team-high 17 assists, as well as six digs, one block and an ace.

