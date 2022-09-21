The Flyers volleyball team was unable to get the win against St. Cloud Cathedral Thursday, Sept. 15. They started off strong winning the first game but would lose the next three. The games ended with scores of 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, and 18-25.
Jayden Spillum finished the night 16 digs, 12 kills, two aces and one block. Malae Nolan had a team-high 25 digs and Avery Herdering recorded a team-high 17 assists, as well as six digs, one block and an ace.
Maddie Doble led the team in kills, with nine and tied first in blocks, with two, and JJ Newman recorded 12 assists and a team-high three aces.
Following the loss, the Flyers competed in the tournament in Crosby-Ironton, Saturday, Sept. 17. The Flyers earned wins over Barnum and Crosby, but fell to Mile Lacs, Verndale and St. Cloud.
In match one, they fell in three matches to Mille Lacs, in games of 23-25, 25-23 and 9-15. Spillum finished with a team-high 10 kills, Newman recorded nine digs, eight assists and one block, and Nolan finished with two aces, three assists, and led the team with 20 digs.
Against Barnum, they swept them in two games, by scores of 25-14 and 25-12. Nolan recorded nine digs and four aces and Spillum recorded six kills and five aces.
The Fliers won in games of 25-20 and 25-9 over Crosby. Herdering was all over the court, recording two kills, one block, four digs and seven assists.
They fell to Verndale in their next match, with final scores of 13-25 and 17-25. Nolan recorded 11 digs and an ace, Doble recorded four kills and a block and Janna Middendorf recorded seven kills.
In their final match of the tournament, the Flyers lost in four, in games of 25-23, 19-25, 23-25 and 18-25. Spillum recorded a team-high 12 kills, along with 11 digs and two aces. Doble finished with nine kills, a block and an ace. Hailey Shequen finished the match with eight kills and Nolan with 14 digs.
ROYALTON ROYALS
The Royals faced the Holdingford Huskers, Friday, Sept. 16, losing in three matches. The Royals were closest in their first match with a final score of 23-25, but losses of 19-25 and 19-25 ended their night short. Mya Wolbeck finished the night with five kills and Hannah Krueger had a team-high 20 digs.
They traveled to Walker for a tournament, Saturday, Sept. 17, in which they came out with three wins, against Cass Lake-Bena, Menahga and Warroad, and two losses, against Fosston and Park Rapids.
Their first match was against Fosston, where they lost in two, with games of 13-25 and 20-25. Hailey Wolbeck recorded a team-high six kills, followed by Mya Wolbeck, who had four.
Match two was a win over Cass Lake-Bena. They won in two games, with final scores of 25-7 and 25-15. Krueger finished the matches with 20 digs and Hattie Holm finished with 10 assists and four aces.
Match three gave the Royals their second win. They beat Menahga in two, winning 27-25 and 25-19. Kayla Sobiech finished with 11 assists, Mya Wolbeck led the Royals with six kills and Cylie Brezinka was second, with four kills. Hannah Krueger led the team with 21 digs and Hailey Wolbeck recorded 18 digs.
They dropped match four against Park Rapids, in games of 23-25 and 21-25. Sobiech recorded 10 assists, Ashley Knettel and Mya Wolbeck both recorded six kills and Knettel and Hailey Wolbeck both recorded four solo blocks.
The Royals won their final match in three against Warroad, in games of 25-22, 23-25 and 15-11. Addison Schoenrock had a team-high six blocks and Mya Wolbeck led the team with six kills.
