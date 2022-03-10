The Little Falls boys basketball team traveled to Milaca to take on the Wolves, Friday, March 4, but fell short, 78-61.
It was a long night for the Flyers. Rebounding was the major problem for them. Too often was there no one under the basket to grab the ball after a miss.
The Wolves got on the board first scoring on a free throw and a 2-pointer, but a drive to the basket by Riley Czech and Beau Thoma put the Flyers up 4-3.
The Wolves would score another two points, to which Jaxon Janski would counter with his own, making the score 6-5. But then the Wolves went on an impressive run.
The Wolves drained four straight 3-pointers and a 2-pointer to take a commanding 19-6 lead, early in the first half. The Flyers did their best to score during their run, but missed shots and the lack of rebounds really dug them into a hole.
Janski snapped the Wolves’ run with a 3-pointer, but that didn’t deter their opponent. Milaca scored on two more 3-pointers and a 2-pointer, to increase its lead, 27-9.
In an attempt to lead his team to a comeback, Czech scored the Flyers’ next five points, but the Wolves kept their foot on the pedal, draining even more threes and rebounding the Flyers ‘misses.
The Flyers were going into the half down 43-26, until Zach Gwost sank his second half court, halftime buzzer beater in the last two weeks to steal three more points to end the half, 43-29.
That was about the last good thing the Flyers did the rest of the game.
The second half was just more of the first. The Flyers were unable to mount a late game comeback and lost, 78-61.
Thoma led the Flyers in scoring, with 24 on 9-of-16 total field goals. He also recorded eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Janski recorded 15 points on 5-of-13 field goals with four assists, a rebound and a steal.
The Flyers as a team had 29 rebounds, but only five of them came offensively.
The Flyers were on the road to take on Alexandria, Tuesday, March 8, in the section 8AAA quarterfinal, but lost 76-53.
The Flyers played very well in the first half, keeping pace with the No. 1 seeded Cardinals, who played very physical defense all game.
Despite the stringent defense, the Flyers managed to find holes and spaces making five 3-pointers, courtesy of Gwost, Thoma, Janski and Ethan Poser, to put them up, 15-9, early.
However, the Flyers’ luck started to run out. They missed on several shots, and were unable to secure the rebounds. Alexandria capitalized on the missed shots, and score 14 unanswered points, making it a 23-15 game.
Each team exchanged points until the end of the first half, with the score 35-27, Cardinals.
Despite being down at the half, the Flyers kept up with the Cardinals, and were not out of the game.
Czech started off the second half scoring two points on a drive to the basket, but the Cardinals topped that by sinking two 3-pointers.
Poser and Thoma each scored 2-pointers to try to bring the Flyers back into the game, but their luck was starting to run out.
With the score 41-34, the Cardinals scored 13 unanswered points, putting the game out of reach for the Flyers.
Thoma led the Flyers in scoring yet again, with 13 points, shooting 6-of-13. He also recorded seven rebounds, three steals and a block.
Janski and Austin Neu both scored 11 points for the Flyers. Janski made 4-of-10 shots and recorded five rebounds. Neu shot 4-of-8 and recorded four rebounds three assists and a block.
The final score was 76-53, ending the Flyers’ playoff run too soon. They would finish the season 8-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.