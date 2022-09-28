Luck was not on the Flyers’ side as the tennis team was shut out by Pine City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 7-0.
The girls put up a fight but ultimately, were unable to take any match into the third set. The duo of Jenna Athman and Korrin Gwost had the best performance. They made the duo of Brenna Younghaver and Lena Roubinek earn their win, losing 6-3 and 6-2.
Their performance improved in the following match, against Mora, Tuesday, Sept. 27, but they fell short of a win, 5-2.
The two points Little Falls scored were from Athman and the duo of Beth Ahlin and Ashley Hagan.
Athman Held off Mora’s Lauren Kohlgraf in matches of 6-4 and 6-3, and Ahlin and Hagan won with ease, in sets of 6-2 and 6-1.
The Flyers’ next game comes against St. John’s Prep, at home, Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4:30 p.m.
PIERZ
The Pierz tennis team was bested by Mora in a close 4-3 loss, Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pioneers earned two wins in the singles and one in the doubles. Britney Schommer and Alex Thielen swiftly defeated their opponents, with both Pioneers players earning shutout wins.
The pair of Abby Virnig and Clara Tax bested their opponents in matches of 6-0 and 7-5.
The Pioneers’ rough week continued as they fell again, this time to Foley, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 6-1. Their only point came from the duo of Kenna Otte and Abbie Virnig, who bested their opponents in matches of 7-5 and 6-3.
The rest of the team struggled in their matchups, but the pair of Cameryn Herold and Madelyn Kessler nearly defeated their opponents. Unfortunately, they fell in matches of 7-6 and 6-2.
Pierz’s next game is on the road at Foley, Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.