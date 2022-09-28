Luck was not on the Flyers’ side as the tennis team was shut out by Pine City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 7-0.

The girls put up a fight but ultimately, were unable to take any match into the third set. The duo of Jenna Athman and Korrin Gwost had the best performance. They made the duo of Brenna Younghaver and Lena Roubinek earn their win, losing 6-3 and 6-2.

