The Little Falls Flyers faced the Princeton Tigers under the lights, Friday, Sept. 16, and was shut out 34-0.
Despite the final score, the defense hung with the Tigers’ offense all game, making them earn every yard. They were led by cornerback Mark Hughes, who recorded two interceptions, one where he came off his own man to snatch the ball.
“Mark was absolutely outstanding in kind of two parts of (the game),” said Flyers Head Coach Joe Bartos. “In coverage, he got the two interceptions, which was wonderful. The first interception was a really great play. The second one was a tip and he happened to be in the right place at the right time. Run support, he was absolutely outstanding. When they throw the bubbles, the little throws to the outside, Mark played it about as well as you could.”
Bartos praised his entire defense for toughing it out against one of the toughest teams they’ll face all season. Bartos said his defense played scrappy all night and made the Tigers fight for every yard. Being a defensive oriented football coach, it made him proud of his team despite the final score.
Offensively, the Flyers struggled all game, especially on the ground, finishing the night with -3 total rushing yards. Gavin Anderson was under center for the Flyers, completing 18 of 30 passes for 81 yards and two INTs.
“Princeton has an outstanding defense,” Bartos said.”They’re known the last few years as having an aggressive high-speed defense. Up front, we struggled to run block successfully. In the passing game, we started a sophomore QB, Gavin Anderson, and he made some really nice throws tonight. He’s gonna be a very good quarterback and we are really excited about the things he showed this evening.”
Late in the fourth quarter, the Flyers offense started gaining ground on the defense, thanks to the arm of Anderson. He connected with WR Beau Thoma on three passes for gains of 11, 12 and 11 yards. Unfortunately the Tigers held them on a fourth and 10 and forced a turnover on downs at the 23 yard line.
Thoma finished the night with six receptions for 49 yards. Owen Bode caught four for 19. On the ground Joey Welinski was the leading rusher, with two carries for 12 yards.
The Flyers fall to 0-3 on the year. They face Albany on the road, Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m.
