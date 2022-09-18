hughes
Flyers’ corner Mark Hughes (26) sheds a block and makes a tackle on a screen play to Tigers’ WR Cullen Drews (2). 

The Little Falls Flyers faced the Princeton Tigers under the lights, Friday, Sept. 16, and was shut out 34-0.

Despite the final score, the defense hung with the Tigers’ offense all game, making them earn every yard. They were led by cornerback Mark Hughes, who recorded two interceptions, one where he came off his own man to snatch the ball.

shanoff
Flyers’ DE Gabe Shanoff takes down Tigers’ WR Jonah Hviding in the backfield for a tackle for loss during Friday night’s game. 

