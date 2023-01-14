carter
Flyers’ Carter Oothoudt drives toward the goal in Friday’s game agaisnt the Hunters.

It was a shootout in Little Falls as the Flyers hockey team took on the Duluth Denfeld Hunters, Friday, Jan. 13. Unfortunately, the Flyers fell 7-5, to drop them to 6-7-1 on the season.

After already playing in two games that week, the Flyers were hoping to upset the Hunters, who were playing fresh in their first game of the week.

johnson
Little Falls’ Coltin Johnson weaves past Duluth Denfeld’s Arttu Mollberg to score the Flyers’ first goal in Friday’s game. 

