It was a shootout in Little Falls as the Flyers hockey team took on the Duluth Denfeld Hunters, Friday, Jan. 13. Unfortunately, the Flyers fell 7-5, to drop them to 6-7-1 on the season.
After already playing in two games that week, the Flyers were hoping to upset the Hunters, who were playing fresh in their first game of the week.
The first half set the tone for both teams. The Hunters scored first after 2:30 to go up by one score, but less than two minutes later, the Flyers responded with a goal of their own.
Coltin Johnson managed to weave through defenders and sneak the puck past the goalie, tying the game.
At the 10 minute mark, Carter Wilmes passed the puck to Johnson, who passed it to an open Matt Filippi, who managed to send the puck past the defenders and into the goal, giving the Flyers a 2-1 lead.
The Hunters were able to rebound quickly, scoring a goal of their own just 30 seconds later to tie the game back up. They found a hole in the Flyers defense again near the end of the first period, to retake the lead 3-2.
In the second period, each team exchanged goals, with the Hunters scoring first, only to have the Flyers respond with a goal of their own. Johnson took the puck and hit Carter Oothoudt. Oothoudt found Hudson Filippi open and Filippi did the rest, making it 4-3.
In the third, the Hunters added another goal to go up 5-3. The Flyers fought back scoring two goals in a row, the first by Luke Avery, with the assist from Aaron Marod, and the second from Hudson Filippi, with the assist from Oothoudt, tying the game at 5-5.
But with 10 minutes to go, the Hunters regained the lead. Despite the Flyers’ best attempts to mount another comeback, they were unable to match the Hunters’ offense. In the final seconds, the Hunters added one more goal to give the game its final score, 7-5.
The Flyers edged out in the shots column, taking 29 shots on the goal to the Hunters’ 20.
The Flyers' record falls to 6-7-1 on the season. They face River Lakes on the road, Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:15 p.m.
