The Little Falls Flyers football team’s season opener against Glencoe-Silver Lake did not go the way they had hoped. The Flyers fell 22-16 at home, Thursday, Sept. 1.

The first quarter went back and forth, with both defenses keeping the opposing offenses in check. The Flyers managed to put points on the board on a 27-yard field goal by Gabe Shanoff, giving the home team a 3-0 lead.

