Little Falls’ Kendal Swantek scores on a layup over Sauk Rapids defenders in the Dec. 16 game. 

The Little Falls girls basketball team hosted Sauk Rapids, Friday, Dec. 16. But despite a strong start, they fell 44-36.

They kept pace with the Storm all throughout the first half. The Storm managed to take an early 9-2 lead, but the Flyers managed to go on a 9-point run to take an 11-9 lead.

Little Falls’ Claire VanRisseghem sinks a shot during the Dec. 16 game against the Storm.

