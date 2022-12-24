The Little Falls girls basketball team hosted Sauk Rapids, Friday, Dec. 16. But despite a strong start, they fell 44-36.
They kept pace with the Storm all throughout the first half. The Storm managed to take an early 9-2 lead, but the Flyers managed to go on a 9-point run to take an 11-9 lead.
The run was started by Sophia Sinclair, who scored on a 2-pointer. After a free throw, Kendal Swantek broke several defenders’ ankles on a drive to the basket for two more points. Leah LeBlanc scored on a layup and Olivia Dempsey scored a 2-pointer as well.
The Storm managed to tie the game at 11-11, but the Flyers’ Claire VanRisseghem hit a perfect 3-pointer to increase the team’s lead.
Swantek scored the game’s next points after stepping in front of a pass and driving to the basket to give the Flyers a 15-11 lead.
The Flyers kept a lead until late in the first half. After holding a 20-19 lead, things started to fall apart for Little Falls. A series of missed shots and a lack of rebounds aided the Storm as they scored six unanswered points to take a 26-20 lead entering the half.
Coming out of the half, the Flyers struggled some more with shots and rebounds. They were outscored 20-16 in the second half, ultimately falling 44-36.
Swantek finished as the top scorer for the Flyers, with 12 points on 5-of-17 field goals, all coming from the 2-point range. She was 2-for-2 on free throws and had six assists and a steal.
Sinclair finished with 10 points on the day, including hitting 2-of-7 from the 3-point line. She also finished with three rebounds and two assists.
They were able to successfully rebound against Upsala the next day, Saturday, Dec. 17, winning a close road game, 49-46.
Sinclair finished as the team’s leading scorer, with 15 points. She also was a key part of the defense, leading the team in rebounds, with 12 total, and having three assists, three steals and a block.
Swantek performed nicely, as well. She hit 3-of-13 from inside the arc and 6-of-9 from the free throw line, totaling 12 points. She also had four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Ana Steadman hit double digits on the scoreboard, too. She finished with 10 points on 5-of-10 shots from inside the arc. On top of that, she also had seven rebounds, three steals and a block.
The Flyers’ record improved to 2-3 on the season. They hoped to start a win streak as they faced Zimmerman, Tuesday, Dec. 20, but fell 83-47.
Swantek led her team in scoring, with 16. She finished 7-of-13, including hitting 2-of-2 from the 3-point line. She also recorded three steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Sinclair finished with 15 points, hitting on 6-of-17 field goals. She led the team with 11 rebounds and had two assists and a steal.
With the loss, the Flyers fell to 2-4 on the season. They hope to get back on track after the winter break, when they face North Branch, Jan. 3, 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.