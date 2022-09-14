The Flyers girls soccer team took down the Melrose Dutchmen with stellar offensive performances by Kendal Swantek, Grace Cooper, Olivia Dempsey and Reese Becker, who scored her first career varsity goal.

Cooper scored the first goal of the night just seven minutes in. Swantek took a shot on the goal that bounced right to her and she put the Flyers up by one with a swing of her leg.

