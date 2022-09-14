The Flyers girls soccer team took down the Melrose Dutchmen with stellar offensive performances by Kendal Swantek, Grace Cooper, Olivia Dempsey and Reese Becker, who scored her first career varsity goal.
Cooper scored the first goal of the night just seven minutes in. Swantek took a shot on the goal that bounced right to her and she put the Flyers up by one with a swing of her leg.
Swantek scored herself, three minutes later off a pass from Ellyse Freudenrich, her first career assist. Swantek scored again 28 minutes in off a pass from Kyra Caauwe.
The Flyers found themselves up 3-0 going into the second half.
The Dutchmen opened the second half with a score but the Flyers responded quickly when Dempsey scored on a free kick that hit the post and into the net two minutes later.
Becker scored her first career goal 60 minutes into the game. With help from Summer Nagorski, she beat the Dutchman goaltender, shooting the ball past her and giving the Flyers a 5-1 lead.
One minute later, Swantek scored her third goal of the night. Her shot scraped the bottom of the crossbar and over the head of the keeper.
Ana Steadman recorded five saves, three in the first half and two in the second.
The Flyers looked to get over .500 on the season as they traveled to St. Cloud Cathedral, Monday, Sept. 12. It didn’t go quite as planned but they managed not to dip below .500 as they tied 2-2.
Swantek scored first after a long punt by Steadman from the goal after 16 minutes. The Flyers scored to open the second half as well. Dempsey shot the ball to Swantek, who found the back of the net again for her second score of the night.
The Crusaders were able to score at the 67 minute mark and again shortly after. After an overtime period the game ended all tied up at 2-2.
Swantek’s three goals against the Dutchmen and two goals against the Crusaders put her at 14 on the season and is now the Flyers’ all-time leader in points (goals plus assists), with 90. She is second all-time in goals, with 62, and is the all-time leader in assists, with 28.
The then 3-3-1 Flyers faced another overtime game against Becker, Tuesday, Sept. 13. Fortunately for the Flyers, they came away with a 2-1 to improve to 4-3-1.
Becker had the upper hand early, as the team scored just three minutes in.
The Flyers tied the game after Caauwe found Swantek on a long pass down the middle of the field. Swantek shook the defender and scored her 15th goal of the season.
Both teams held the other in the second half, ending regulation with a 1-1 tie.
In overtime, Swantek stole the ball from a Bulldog player, and turned around and scored her second of the night, 2:30 into overtime. The Flyers’ defense did the rest, ending the game in OT 2-1.
Steadman had five saves in the game. Swantek’s 16 goals this season ties Mikayla Houdek’s as the all time career leader in career goals with 64.
Little Falls improves to 4-3-1 as it travels to St. John’s Prep, Thursday, Sept. 15, at 3:30 p.m.
