The Little Falls boys basketball team hosted the Royalton Royals, Friday, Dec. 16, coming away with a narrow 67-60 home victory to improve to 3-1.
Both teams exchanged 2-pointers to start the game, but the Flyers jumped out to the game’s first run, scoring five straight to take a 7-2 lead.
The Royals responded with two 3-pointers by Ashton Brezinka to take an 8-7 lead.
However, the Flyers weren’t deterred. Their defense seemed too much in the early parts of the first half for the Royals. They matched the impressive shots with impressive shots of their own and went on a 15-point run. Owen Bode started it with a perfect 3-pointer and Beau Thoma added another five points with a 3-pointer and a smooth weave to the basket for two, making it 15-8, Flyers.
Jaxon Janski got in on the scoring with a 3-pointer. Ben Knopik and Thoma each scored two more points to increase the lead to 22-8.
Royalton’s Ethan Albright finally ended the streak after being fouled and sinking a free throw to make it 22-9. Jackson Psyck scored a 2-pointer to make it 22-11.
The Royals tried to close the gap before the end of the half. They made it 38-30 until the Flyers’ Brady Jordan nailed a 3-pointer right before the half to extend their lead to 41-30.
Needing a second half adjustment, the Royals did just that.
“It took us a while to get going defensively,” said Royals Head Coach Jeremy Albright. “I thought we came out more intense in the second half. We talked about identifying where the weaknesses on their defense that we could look to attack more.”
What was once a comfortable Flyers’ lead soon became a close game as the Royals, with stellar performances from Connor Carlson and Psyck, managed to close the gap once again. With the score 60-50, Flyers, the Royals went on a six point run, aided by a perfect 3-point swish by Carlson.
It was back and forth, with both teams missing a fair amount of shots late in the game.
However, with three minutes to go, the Flyers didn’t waiver. Carter Gwost scored four straight points and Thoma added one more on a free throw to extend their lead to 65-56 late.
With under two minutes, Royalton’s Carlson scored on two separate drives to the basket for four total points, making it a 65-60 game.
Unfortunately for the Royals, the Flyers defense did just enough to hold off any last second comebacks, and the buzzer ended with a final score of 67-60, Flyers.
“Our guys do a good job working hard and busting their tails,” said Flyers Head Coach Nate Miller. “We did a good job of blocking them out and taking their drives away from the basket, especially early. In the second half, (the Royals) were able to break us down a little bit and we weren’t as good defensively, but we were able to come away with a win.”
The Flyers dominated the rebound game, with Thoma leading the way, coming away with 16 of the total 40 Flyers rebounds. Thoma also finished second in points, with 17, hitting 5-of-10 shots, 3-of-7 from inside the arc and 2-of-5 from the 3-point line. He was also 5-of-8 on free throws and had three steals.
Janski led the Flyers with 18 points on the night. He finished 6-of-11 on total field goals, including hitting 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. He also finished with five rebounds and three steals.
Gwost finished with 14 points, hitting 5-of-11 total. Gwost finished with six rebounds, a block and a steal.
Jordan scored 13 points on 5-of-11 baskets, including 3-of-7 on 3-pointers. He had three assists and two steals.
“I’ve never ever seen these kids quit,” Albright said. “They work hard and I’m super proud of them, but we just can’t dig ourselves a big hole.”
Carlson led the Royals with 20 points on 7-of-13 shots. He finished 3-of-6 on 2-pointers and 4-of-7 from the 3-point line. He also recorded six rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Psyck and Ethan Albright scored eight points each. Psyck finished 4-of-11 inside the 3-point line. He also had five rebounds and a block.
Ethan Albright finished 3-of-5 on 2-pointers and 2-of-3 on free throws. He led the team with nine rebounds, and had one steal and one block.
Coach Albright says that his message to the team after the game was to play with intensity and aggressiveness and that would help them from playing from behind.
The Flyers’ improved to 3-1 after the win and the Royals fell to 1-3.
