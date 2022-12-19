Thoma
Buy Now

Flyers’ Beau Thoma weaves through the Royals defense for a layup in Friday’s win.

The Little Falls boys basketball team hosted the Royalton Royals, Friday, Dec. 16, coming away with a narrow 67-60 home victory to improve to 3-1.

Both teams exchanged 2-pointers to start the game, but the Flyers jumped out to the game’s first run, scoring five straight to take a 7-2 lead.

psyck
Buy Now

Royals’ Jackson Psyck (51) blocks a shot during Friday’s game against the Flyers.

Tags

Load comments