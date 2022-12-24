Flyers hockey ties Rock Ridge, falls 3-2 to Brainerd Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Dec 24, 2022 Dec 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Flyers hockey team played a good game against Rock Ridge, Friday, Dec. 16, but ended the game with a 2-2 tie.All the action happened in the second period, with Rock Ridge kicking off the scoring at the 2:04 mark. They managed to score once more, making it 2-0 six minutes later.Just two minutes later, the Flyers scored a goal of their own. Matthew Cooper found an open Luke Avery, who put the puck in the net to put the Flyers on the board.With under four minutes left in the period, Carter Oothoudt tied the game 2-2, after the assist from teammates Lucas Jendro and Cooper.Neither team could break through the defenses to take the lead ending the game 2-2.Rock Ridge’s offense gave all they could, making 48 shots on the goal to the Flyers’ 29. Flyers’ goalie Richie Varriano played a great game, saving 46 shots.The Flyers faced Brainerd Tuesday, Dec. 20, but fell 3-2.After two Brainerd goals in the first period, the Flyers tied the game in the second period.With assists from Matt Filippi and Oothoudt, Cooper scored 2:31 into the period. Near the end of the period, Oothoudt scored his own goal to tie the game 2-2.Unfortunately, the Flyers’ defense wasn’t enough as Brainerd scored at the 6:21 mark and were unable to score to tie the game before the final buzzer.Brainerd outshot Little Falls, 47-28. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Little Falls Flyers Hockey Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Follow Blake Bartels Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Morrison County Record News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Randall woman injured in crash northwest of Royalton BMX, more than a fun sport for group of young friends Little Falls woman injured in crash with semi Little Falls teen injured in snowmobile crash Residents urge county to lower 2023 levy, budget E-Editions Morrison County Record Dec 18, 2022 0 Online Poll Season greetings and wishes for: You voted: A Merry and Blessed Christmas. A prosperous and healthy New Year. Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.