The Little Falls hockey team shut out Northern Lakes, Wednesday, Dec. 28, in a 4-0 win.
Matt Filippi kicked off the scoring, with assists from Luke Avery and Aaron Marod, scoring at the 9:18 mark in the first period.
Filippi and Garret Lindberg helped Avery get a score of his own in the second period, just under three minutes in. Ten minutes later, Filippi scored his second goal on a power play with the help of Carter Oothoudt and Matthew Cooper, to make it a 3-0 game.
The final goal came from Oothoudt, with the assists from Marod and Joey Welinski with under four minutes left in the second period.
The Flyers were able to hold off Northern Lakes, preventing a comeback and solidifying the win.
Little Falls outshot their opponent 28 to 17, with goalie Richie Varianno saving all 17 shots.
They carried that momentum into their next game against Wadena-Deer Creek, Thursday, Dec. 29, but despite their best efforts, fell 5-4.
They kept pace in the first period, with Oothoudt scoring the game’s first goal eight minutes in. WDC responded a few minutes later with a goal of their own, tying the game 1-1. The Flyers regained the lead almost immediately, just 18 seconds later, as Filippi, with assists from Marod and Avery, scored his first goal of the night.
Unfortunately for Little Falls, the second period was dominated by WDC. They gave up four goals in one period as they were only able to score one goal, courtesy of Avery.
Entering the final period, the Flyers found themselves playing from behind, down 5-3. With under 12 minutes left to play, Oothoudt managed to score on a power play with help from Ryan Oothoudt and Filippi, putting the Flyers down by one goal.
Both teams took the same number of shots on the goal, 37, with Varianno saving 32 shots.
The Flyers fell to 4-4-1 on the season. They travel to Bemidji, Thursday, Jan. 5.
