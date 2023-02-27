The Little Falls boys hockey team is one step closer to the state tournament after defeating Cambridge-Isanti 3-2, Saturday, Feb. 24.
The Flyers started strong, scoring after just 1:33. Carter Wilmes and Garrett Lindberg assisted Ryan Oothoudt, who put the Flyers up 1-0.
The Bluejackets found a hole in the Flyers’ defense with seven minutes left in the first period, tying the game 1-1. Carter Oothoudt was able to put the Flyers ahead once more, with under two minutes left in the first period. Matt Filippi and Coltin Johnson were there with the assists.
The Flyers managed to hold onto their lead until late in the second half. The Bluejackets were able to find an opening and tied the game with five minutes left in the second period.
Entering the third period, the Flyers stepped up once more, taking the lead on a Hudson Filippi goal, assisted by Beau Majerle, with under 10 minutes to go.
The Flyers managed to hold off the Bluejackets flurry of attempts to tie the game, and the buzzer ended with the Flyers victory. The Bluejackets outshot Little Falls 35-30, but the Flyers’ defense stepped up when they needed to, securing a trip to the Section 5A Championship.
They travel to Elk River, Wednesday, March 1, and will try to take down St. Cloud Cathedral for the section title.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.