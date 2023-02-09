The Little Falls boys hockey team rebounded from their loss against Alexandria with three straight wins. The first win came against St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Feb. 2.
The Flyers outlasted the Crusaders 4-3. They found themselves down 3-1 near the end of the second period. Carter Oothoudt managed to get one final score before the clock hit 00:00. With three seconds left, Garrett Lindberg passed the puck to Remi Chisholm, who passed it to Oothoudt, who shot the puck into the net to cut the Crusaders’ lead to one score.
The Flyers managed to tie the game up just two minutes into the final period on a Joey Welinski goal, with the assists from Matt Filippi and Coltin Johnson.
As the time was winding down, Johnson found an opening in the Crusaders’ defense and, with the assists from Matthew Cooper and Chisholm, scored the goal to put the Flyers up 4-3 with less than three minutes left.
The defense did the rest, helping them to a 12-8-1 record.
They got their second win in a row after taking down Northern Lakes, Saturday, Feb. 4, 6-4.
The first period was a shootout, with the Flyers scoring four goals and the Lightning scoring two. Chisholm, Carter Oothoudt, Ryan Oothoudt and Joey Welinski all scored in the first period.
The Lightning closed the gap to 4-3 in the second period, having the only score. In the third period, Luke Avery increased the Flyers’ lead to 5-3 after an assist from Carter Oothoudt. The Lightning managed to respond with a score of their own, at the halfway mark.
As time whittled down in the game, Welinski scored on an open net to put the game out of reach.
The Flyers had a rematch against the Crusaders, Tuesday, Feb. 7, on the road, but the result was still a Flyers victory.
Little Falls came away with a 4-2 win, with Filippi scoring two goals and Johnson and Oothoudt scoring one apiece.
The Flyers, having won eight of their last nine, and their last three in a row, host Detroit Lakes, Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7:15 p.m.
