The Little Falls boys hockey team rebounded from their loss against Alexandria with three straight wins. The first win came against St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Feb. 2.

The Flyers outlasted the Crusaders 4-3. They found themselves down 3-1 near the end of the second period. Carter Oothoudt managed to get one final score before the clock hit 00:00. With three seconds left, Garrett Lindberg passed the puck to Remi Chisholm, who passed it to Oothoudt, who shot the puck into the net to cut the Crusaders’ lead to one score.

