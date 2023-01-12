The Little Falls hockey team’s lost their second in a row after falling 5-0 to Bemidji, Jan. 5.
The shutout was the Flyers’ second on the season. They were unable to get anything going offensively, being dominated in the shots column, 46-18.
They regrouped against Hutchinson, Friday, Jan. 6, winning 1-0. The loan goal came from Luke Avery, who scored with the assists from Ryan Oothoudt and Joey Welinski near the end of the first period.
The defense did the rest of the work, preventing Hutchinson from tying the game.
The shots on goal were fairly even, with Little Falls attempting 22 shots and the Tigers attempting 21.
With their record at 5-5-1, the Flyers looked to get above .500, but fell 4-3 to Fergus Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 10.
After a scoreless first period, the Otters managed to gain some momentum, scoring twice in the first minutes.
Matt Filippi managed to put the Flyers on the board, with the help from Hudson Filippi and Coltin Johnson, to make it a 2-1 game, but the Otters answered back with a score of their own.
Welinski, with the assist from Matt Filippi, found an opening near the end of the second half to close the Otters lead to one.
With the Flyers down one score and one half left, they tried to tie the game, but were unable to get any more momentum. It was the Otters who managed one last goal, with less than five minutes of play left, ultimately ending the game, 4-2.
The Flyers offense played well, but the Otters defense matched them at every step, as Little Falls outshot their opponents 38-16, but still came away with the loss.
The Flyers fell to 5-6-1 and take on Duluth Denfield, Friday, Jan. 13.
