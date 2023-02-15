The Little Falls hockey team got hot at the right time. They finished their last two games of the season with wins over Detroit Lakes, Thursday, Feb. 9, and Sauk Rapids-Rice, Saturday, Feb. 11.
Against the Lakers, The Flyers came away with a 3-2 win, coming from behind to steal the victory away.
Carter Oothoudt scored the games first goal near the halfway point of the first period. However, the Lakers scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.
Entering the third period, Little Falls quickly tied the game up. Matt Filippi and Luke Avery assisted Oothoudt as he scored just three minutes in. Then, with three minutes left, Oothoudt scored his third of the game, with assists from Filippi and Coltin Johnson, to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead.
The defense did the rest, stopping any attempts by the Lakers to tie the game and send it into overtime. The Flyers outshot their opponent 29-14, with goalie Izaak Kalis saving 12 shots.
Against SSR, the Flyers had a field day, scoring eight goals, tying their season high, on their way to an 8-2 victory.
The Flyers made their presence known early and often, scoring seven goals in the first period. Joey Welinski scored the games’ first goal in the first 52 seconds, with the assist from Filippi.
The Storm was able to recover, scoring a goal of their own two minutes later, but that’s when the Flyers found their groove. In the next 12 minutes, Little Falls scored six more goals. Ryan Oothoudt, Joey Welinski, Remi Chisholm, Carter Oothoudt, Matt Filippi and Hudson Filippi all scored, with Johnson, Avery, Garret Lindberg, Matthew Cooper and Lucas Jendro garnering assists.
The Storm was able to finish the first period with a score to make a 7-2 game.
After a scoreless second period, Noah Boser scored the game’s final goal to give the Flyers their 16th win of the season.
The Flyers outshot their opponent again, taking 31 shots to the Storm’s 23, with Kalis saving 20 shots.
Winning their last five and 10 of their last 11, the Flyers looked primed for their first sections match, Saturday, Feb. 18.
