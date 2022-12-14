The Flyers boys hockey team improved to 3-2 and are on a two game win streak after defeating Chisago Lakes, 6-3, Thursday, Dec. 8.
It was an even game after the first period. The Wildcats scored first after 1:38, but the Flyers’ Coltin Johnson, with the assist from Joey Welinski, tied the game at 1-1 at the 5:59 mark.
The Flyers took a lead after Carter Oothoudt found an open teammate, Aaron Mound, who in turn put the puck in the back of the net at the 7:09 mark to give his team a 2-1 lead.
The Wildcats managed to tie the game back up at the 13:34 mark, ending the first period 2-2.
The only score in the second period came from Welinski off of a Johnson assist at the 14:14 mark.
It was all Flyers in the final period. Johnson found Oothoudt open just 4:34 into the period and Oothoudt put his team up 4-2. Matt Filippi scored again with assists from Matthew Cooper and Oothoudt, increasing the Flyers’ lead to 5-2.
The Wildcats attempted to come back from behind, scoring at the 9:27 mark to close the gap to 5-3. The Flyers never let them close it further, as Oothoudt scored his second goal of the night at the 11:15 mark, ultimately putting the game out of reach in the final minutes.
The Flyers outshot the Wildcats 36-30, with goalie Izaak Kalis saving 27 shots.
The 3-2 Flyers take on St. Cloud Cathedral, Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:15 p.m.
