The Flyers boys hockey team improved to 3-2 and are on a two game win streak after defeating Chisago Lakes, 6-3, Thursday, Dec. 8.

It was an even game after the first period. The Wildcats scored first after 1:38, but the Flyers’ Coltin Johnson, with the assist from Joey Welinski, tied the game at 1-1 at the 5:59 mark.

