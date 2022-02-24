The Little Falls boys hockey team hosted Sauk Rapids-Rice Wednesday, Feb. 23, and weathered the Storm, winning 6-2.

Hayden Johnson celebrating his second goal with the hometown Flyers fans.

The Flyers got off to a hot start. Scoring their first goal just 45 seconds into the game. Hayden Johnson had the assist from Matt Filippi to put his team up 1-0.

Johnson wasn’t done as he would score another goal with 11:31 left in the first period, with the assist from Carter Oothoudt, to make it a 2-0 game, before the Storm had even attempted a shot.

The Flyers commanded the entire first half, attempting 14 shots to the Storm’s four.

Filippi would score for the Flyers in the second period, with the assist from George Moore, to increase their lead to 3-0.

It seemed as though the Flyers would coast to a victory, but the Storm scored two goals in the first three minutes of the third period, to make the score 3-2.

The Flyers stepped up in a big way, with Coltin Johnson scoring with the assist from Oothoudt and Alec Lindberg, giving the home team a little bit of breathing room, putting the scoring at 4-2.

With under two minutes left to play, the Flyers stayed on the offensive, not allowing the Storm to get down the ice to attempt to close the gap.

With 38 seconds left and the game on the line, Sauk Rapids-Rice swapped out their goalie for an extra skater, in an attempt to overwhelm the Flyers defense.

Despite the Storm’s efforts, the defense held. The Flyers even scored two goals in the final five seconds on empty nets, from Hayden Johnson and Lindberg, to bring the final score to 6-2.

“It was a crazy game,” said Head Coach Joey Hanowski. “We told our guys that it’s playoff hockey. We did an outstanding job all night. We beared down and found a way to win.”

Coach Hanowski praised Hayden Johnson on his three scores.

“Hayden had a hat trick for us tonight as a senior and that’s what we need. We need our seniors to lead,” Hanowski said.

That win propels the Flyers to the Section 5A Semifinals, where they face off against Monticello (10-14-2), Saturday, Feb. 26.

