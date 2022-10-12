The Flyers volleyball team took a loss against Albany, Oct. 6. They fell in three games of 13-25, 19-25 and 15-25.

Avery Herdering led the team in assists, with eight, as well as recording two blocks, two kills and an ace. Malae Nolan recorded a team-high nine digs and two aces. Halle Reis was second in digs, with six, as well as having three kills and an ace, and Jayden Spillum was all over the court, recording five digs, four kills, two blocks and an ace.

