The Flyers volleyball team took a loss against Albany, Oct. 6. They fell in three games of 13-25, 19-25 and 15-25.
Avery Herdering led the team in assists, with eight, as well as recording two blocks, two kills and an ace. Malae Nolan recorded a team-high nine digs and two aces. Halle Reis was second in digs, with six, as well as having three kills and an ace, and Jayden Spillum was all over the court, recording five digs, four kills, two blocks and an ace.
The Flyers were swept again in their match against Rocori, Tuesday, Oct. 11. They fell in games of 10-25, 12-25 and 15-25.
Spillum played well on the court, recording 12 digs, six kills and one ace. JJ Newman led the team in assists, with 11 and Nolan recorded eight digs.
Pierz faces tough tourney
The Pioneers volleyball team traveled to St. Cloud, Oct. 6, and left with a road loss in five games. They fought hard, but lost in games of 16-25, 25-22, 11-25, 25-21, and a close 14-16 final game.
Ashley Kimman led the team in kills, with 16, and was fourth in digs, with 11. She also recorded two blocks and an ace. Alyssa Sadlovsky had a team-high 21 digs, recorded five kills and had two blocks. Maddie Lochner recorded 14 digs, Sydney Suska had 12 digs and four aces, and McKayla Smude was second in kills, with 11.
The Pioneers played Sunday, Oct. 9, in a tournament in Perham. They were 1-3 in the tournament, beating Frazee in matches of 25-21, 16-25, 19-17, and losing to Fosston, 19-25 and 20-25, Melrose, 20-25 and 21-25, and Staples-Motley, 15-25, 25-15 and 14-16.
Ashley Kimman was excellent, scoring a team-high 40 kills in the tournament, as well as recording 28 digs, and five blocks. Lochner finished the tournament with a team-high 39 digs, with Sadlovsky having an impressive night as well, recording 23 digs, 20 kills and a team-high six aces.
