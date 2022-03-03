The Little Falls boys basketball team traveled to Foley to take on the Falcons, Thursday, Feb. 24, but ended up losing their sixth game of the last seven, 69-50.
The first half was a back-and-forth matchup on the Falcons’ hardwood, with neither team gaining more than a four-point lead over the other.
Zach Gwost started the scoring with a nice 2-pointer in the first minute, but the Falcons responded right back with a 2-pointer of their own.
Beau Thoma scored the Flyers’ next four points, with two 2-pointers, but the Falcons kept pace, matching each shot with their own.
With under three seconds left in the first half, the Falcons had the lead and made a free throw to make the score 26-21.
The Flyers put the ball in court, and in a hail mary attempt to score before the half, Gwost took a shot from the opposing 3-point line and sank it as the half ended, making it 26-24 at the half.
Despite being down two points, the Flyers were fired up at half. Unfortunately, the Flyers were unable to carry that intensity into the second half.
Foley immediately went on a run to start the second half, scoring 10 unanswered, making it 36-24.
Austin Neu tried to rekindle the Flyers offense, sinking a beautiful 3-pointer from the right corner. The Flyers would close the gap somewhat with two free throws, to make the score 36-29.
But the Falcons went on another run, this time for eight points, to increase the lead to 44-29.
The Flyers attempted to close the gap, but the Falcons kept them in check.
The Falcons kept a commanding lead the rest of the game, winning 69-50.
There were many missed opportunities late in the game for the Flyers. They were unable to make their shots in the second half and unable to get any rebounds, which led to them quickly falling behind.
With the loss, the Flyers fell to 7-15 on the season, 5-7 in conference. They hosted Detroit Lakes Saturday, Feb. 26, and won in a 91-75 shootout.
In their highest scoring game all season, the Flyers had six players score 10 or more points in the game.
Brock Lutzke scored 10, Austin Neu scored 12, Riley Czech, 14, Zach Gwost and Jaxon Janski both scored 16 and Beau Thoma led the flyers in scoring with 20.
Thoma went 7-of-12 on total field goals, 5-of-9 from inside the arc and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, as well as completing 4-of-4 of his free throws. He also recorded nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Flyers improve to 8-15 on the season and looked to win again against Sauk Rapids-Rice, Monday, Feb. 28, but fell short, losing 70-58.
In a slow first half they fell behind, 34-21, and were unable to regain ground in the second.
Janski led the Flyers in points scored, scoring 17 points on 6-of-14 field goals.
Thoma was right behind him with 14 total points on 6-of-11 field goals.
The loss dropped the Flyers to 8-16 on the year.
They hoped to rebound against Zimmerman Tuesday, March 1, but lost in a nailbiter, 61-60.
The loss drops the Flyers to 8-17 on the season, and 5-8 in the conference.
They go on the road to face Milaca, Friday, March 4, for the first game of the postseason.
