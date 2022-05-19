The Little Falls Flyers boys golf team competed in the Granite Ridge Conference tournament, in Sartell, Monday, May 16. They finished in fourth place, with a total of 347 strokes.

The top Flyers’ golfer was Nathan Boser, who placed 11th, with an 83.

Cullen Moe and Richie Varriano were the next Flyers to place. They both finished with an 87 to tie for 17th.

Nolan Kray took 25th, with a 90, and Mason Rausch took 26th, finishing with a 91.

Hayden Johnson rounded out the Flyers’ golfers, taking 31st, with 93 strokes.

Day two of the tournament saw the Flyers finish in sixth, with 705 total strokes.

Varriano was the top golfer for Little Falls, finishing with an 83, 170 overall, to place 15th. Right behind him was Boser, who took 17th, with an 89, 172 overall.

Moe finished day two with 90 strokes, 177 overall, to finish in 23rd. Johnson and Kray tied for 36th, with Johnson getting a 96 and Kray a 99. They both finished with 189 overall.

Rausch rounded out the Flyers with a 103, 194 overall, to place 40th.

