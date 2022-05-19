The Little Falls Flyers baseball team traveled to Mora to face the Mustangs, Friday, May 13. They beat their conference rival 5-1.
Riley Czech hit a double to drive in two runs. Zach Gwost scored once and stole three bases.
On the mound, Gwost struck out nine batters, walked three and allowed one run on no hits, in seven innings.
The Flyers kept their streak that same day, edging out Milaca, 5-4. They were down 2-0 until the sixth, when they scored three runs. The Wolves tied it up with a run of their own. In the seventh, the Flyers scored three more runs, and held off the Wolves, not letting them mount a comeback.
Collin Kray and Hudson Filippi both hit doubles and recorded two RBIs each. George Moore also drove in two runs on a single.
Moore was the winning pitcher for the Flyers, pitching in two innings. He struck out three batters and allowed two runs on three hits.
Following a four game win streak, the Flyers found themselves at 7-7 and ready to take on conference rival St. Cloud Cathedral, Tuesday, May 17. Their win streak came to an end as they fell in a low scoring game, 3-1.
Despite the Flyers recording five hits to the Crusaders’ three hits, they were unable to drive enough runs.
Matt Filippi drove in the Flyers’ only run, hitting a single and a double. On the mound, he pitched in seven innings, threw out four batters, walked one and gave up three runs, one earned, on three hits.
The loss dropped the Flyers under .500, to 7-8. Their next game was against the Pioneers, Wednesday, May 18. They beat their conference rival, 2-1, with Beau Thoma leading the way on the mound. Thoma struck out seven batters, walked two and allowed one run on seven hits in six innings.
At the plate, Gwost went 2-for-3 and recorded a stolen base. Matt and Hudson Filippi both drove in a run for the Flyers.
The win put the Flyers back at .500, with an 8-8 record. Their next game is at home against Alexandria, Friday, May 20.
USA stays perfect
The Patriots faced off against Kimball Friday, May 13, in a back and forth game that came down to the wire. They managed a narrow 14-13 victory.
The Patriots were up 10-2 going into the fifth inning. The Cubs roared back and scored 10 runs to take the lead, 12-10.
However, the Patriots weren’t deterred as they drove in four runs in the sixth to retake the lead. They held the Cubs in the seventh, only allowing them to score one run, preventing their come from behind victory.
Tyson Leners drove in three runs on three hits. Shane Lambrecht recorded four hits, two RBIs and scored once.
Jack Primus also drove in two runs for the Patriots.
Micah Ripplinger was the winning pitcher for the Patriots. In two innings, he struck out two batters and allowed one run on three hits.
Against Long Prairie/Grey Eagle, Tuesday, May 17, the Patriots shut out their opponent, 11-0.
The Thunder managed only one hit all game with Ripplinger on the mound. In four innings, he struck out five batters and gave up zero runs.
At the plate, Luke Harren had one of his best games of the season, getting two hits on three at-bats, driving in four runs and scoring twice.
Lambrecht and Levi Lampert both recorded two RBIs on two hits, with Lambrecht adding two scores.
The Patriots kept their undefeated season alive as they improved to 14-0. Their next game is against Brandon-Evansville, Thursday, May 19.
Pierz upsets Foley
In a conference matchup, the Pioneers bested the conference leading Foley Falcons, 5-4, Tuesday, May 17.
At the plate, Chase Becker drove in two runs on a single. Max Barclay and Andy Winscher drove in a run each.
On the mound, Reese Young kept the Cubs in line, striking out four batters, walking one and giving up one run, zero earned, on two hits.
The Pioneers’ record improved to 9-3 after the upset win. They played Little Falls, Wednesday, May 18, and suffered a 2-1 loss.
Winscher and Ben Virnig both recorded two hits, with Winscher recording an RBI.
Jeremy Bingesser pitched 5.2 innings, struck out nine batters, walked three and only allowed two runs on seven hits.
With the loss, the Pioneers fell to 9-4 on the season. Their next game is against Pequot Lakes at home, Friday, May 20.
Royalton loses in shootout
The Royals went on the road to face Maple Lake, Monday, May 16, and lost narrowly in a 14-13 shootout against the Irish.
At the plate, Gabe Gorecki hit 2-for-4, driving in three runs while scoring twice. Drew Yourczek was 3-for-4, scoring three times and driving in one run. Tyler Swenson, Jacob Leibold, and Jameson Klug all recorded two RBIs.
On the mound, Jonah Schneider pitched three innings. He struck out one batter, walked one and gave up seven runs, six earned, on eight hits.
The Royals beat the Holdingford Huskers on their own turf, 7-2, Tuessay, May 17.
Ben Albright took the lead at the plate, getting two hits and driving in three runs and scoring once.
Will Gorecki scored twice and went 3-for-4 at the plate.
Albright also led the team on the mound, striking out two batters, walking two and allowing one run on four hits in four innings.
The Royals improved to 6-7 and host Pillager, Thursday, May 19.
