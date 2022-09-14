lf
Flyers’ Claire Kimman sends the ball back to her opponent in her singles match, Tuesday.  

The Little Falls Flyers tennis team took down the Pierz Pioneers on the road, winning 5-2. The Flyers scored three points in the singles and two in the doubles. The Pioneers took one point each in the singles and doubles matches.

In the doubles, Little Falls’ Ashley Hagan and Hailey McDuffee got the better of Pierz’s Grace Moeller and Marissa Otremba, winning both sets 6-1.

pierz
Pierz’s Evalie Gall, left, waits for teammate Lily Poser as she serves during Tuesday’s match against Little Falls.

