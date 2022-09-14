The Little Falls Flyers tennis team took down the Pierz Pioneers on the road, winning 5-2. The Flyers scored three points in the singles and two in the doubles. The Pioneers took one point each in the singles and doubles matches.
In the doubles, Little Falls’ Ashley Hagan and Hailey McDuffee got the better of Pierz’s Grace Moeller and Marissa Otremba, winning both sets 6-1.
The Flyers’ Julia Vetsch and Jenna Athmann defeated the Pioneers’ Clara Tax and Abbie Virnig, with wins of 6-1 and 6-2.
The Pierz duo of Madelyn Kessler and Cameryn Herold got the sole doubles point for their team as they beat Myla Ballou and Brooke Litke in a tie breaker. The duo won the first set, 6-4, then lost the second, 6-0. They won the tiebreaker in a 10-5 set to score a point for their team.
In the singles matches, the Flyers’ Beth Ahlin took down the Pioneers’ Britney Schommer in the third set. Ahlin won the first match, 6-3, Schommer tied it up with a 6-2 win, and Ahlin won it all with a 10-6 game to score a point for the Flyers.
Little Falls’ Claire Kimman bested Alex Thielen with wins of 6-2 and Elise Ballou bested Pierz’s Olivia Thielen in matches of 6-0 and 6-2.
Pierz’s Kenna Otte gave her team the lone singles point with a tie breaker win over Tori Gottwalt. Otte lost the first set, 6-3, and then won sets two and three by scores of 6-3 and 10-6.
The Pioneers’ next match will be at home against Crosby-Ironton, Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. The Flyers will play a triangular in Alexandria, Monday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m.
