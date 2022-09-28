The Flyers girls soccer team traveled to Zimmerman and lost 2-0, Sept. 22.
The Zimmerman offense dominated the majority of the game, as they outshot the Flyers 18-0 in the first half.
Flyers keeper Ana Steadman was excellent, preventing all shots but one, and the Thunder went into the second half with a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Flyers defense stepped up from their first half performance, limiting the Thunder to just 10 attempts. Steadman gave up just one goal again, putting the Thunder ahead 2-0.
The Flyers only had two shots on goal, both blocked leading them to their fifth loss on the year.
Steadman played exceptional, saving 26 of 28 shots.
They hoped to rebound as they took on Sauk Rapids, Monday, Sept. 26, but they fell to 6-6-1 on the season after a 2-1 loss.
Neither team could score in the first half, but the first score in the second half came from Sauk at the 54 minute mark. The Flyers struck back, tying the game after Hannah Hardekof found an open Kendal Swantek in front of the goal.
Unfortunately for the Flyers, the Storm scored with three minutes left and they were unable to recover.
Swantek’s goal was her 21st of the season, and a career high. It is the second most in a single season for Flyers girls soccer and she is also the first player to score 20 goals in two separate seasons.
They managed to rebound in their next game, taking down Melrose, 3-0, Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Little Falls scored the opening goal when Swantek took a pass from Hanna Jennings at the 21 minute mark. Swantek weaved through defenders to score the only goal for either team in the first half.
The Flyers had five shots on goal to Melrose’s three by the half.
In the second, Swantek scored her second of the day, and her 23rd on the season, after taking a pass from Ellyse Freudenrich and shooting the ball past the Melrose keeper.
After holding a 2-0 lead, Brooke Amadek increased the lead by scoring her first career goal at the 62 minute mark after catching a pass from Claire Zupko.
The Flyers finished with 10 total shots on goal compared to the Dutchman’s six.
Freshman Kylin Anderson, who was making her first career start as keeper, was one to remember as she finished the night with a shutout and six saves.
The Flyers’ record improves to 7-6-1 on the season. They face St. John’s Prep at home, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m.
