Little Falls’ Grace Cooper (10) takes a shot on the goal in the first half of the Flyers game against Zimmerman

The Little Falls girls soccer team fell 3-2, Sept. 1, to Alexandria. The Flyers found themselves down 2-0 at the half and 3-0 20 minutes into the second half.

The Flyers got on the board after a Grace Cooper shot to the net, with an assist by Reese Becker, at the 67 minute mark. With three minutes left in the game, a handball call allowed Kendal Swantek to score on a penalty kick, putting the Flyers back in the game, only down by one.

