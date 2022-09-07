The Little Falls girls soccer team fell 3-2, Sept. 1, to Alexandria. The Flyers found themselves down 2-0 at the half and 3-0 20 minutes into the second half.
The Flyers got on the board after a Grace Cooper shot to the net, with an assist by Reese Becker, at the 67 minute mark. With three minutes left in the game, a handball call allowed Kendal Swantek to score on a penalty kick, putting the Flyers back in the game, only down by one.
The Flyers put pressure on Alexandria in the final minutes, but were unsuccessful.
Ana Steadman finished the game with 23 saves on 26 shots.
The Flyers lost their second game, falling to 2-2 on the season.
They hosted conference rival Zimmerman Tuesday, Sept. 6 but suffered yet another loss, this time 3-1.
The game was scoreless entering the second half, and the Flyers struck first, scoring on a Swantek shot six minutes into the second half. Grace Cooper weaved the ball through the Thunder defenders and shot a pass to Swantek, who found a gap in the keeper’s defense.
Zimmerman scored just three minutes later to tie the game. They scored again at 59 minutes and again at 71 minutes.
Little Falls finished the match with eight shots on the goal, three in the first half and five in the second. Zimmerman had over twice as many shots on goals, with 25 total, 12 in the first half and 13 in the second.
Steadman finished with 22 saves.
The Flyers fell to 2-3 on the year. They host Melrose, Thursday, Sept. 8, at 5:15 p.m.
