Flyers girls compete in Elk River

Blake Bartels
Sports Editor

May 4, 2023

The Little Falls girls golfers traveled to Elk River, Thursday, April 27, where they finished in fourth place among seven teams, with a final score of 421.

Abby Turkowski finished with a total score of 83 and Imagine Hines finished with a 94.

Olivia Dempsey finished third among the Flyers golfers, recording a total of 111 strokes. Malin Youngberg rounded out the Little Falls golfers, scoring a 133.

Little Falls travels to Albany for its next meet, Thursday, May 4.
