The Little Falls Football team was hoping to capitalize off of their first win last week, but they were unable to nab their second win as they fell 34-6 on the road to the Zimmerman Thunder, Friday, Oct. 7.
The Thunder won the coin toss and elected to start the game on defense, putting the Flyers at 0-6 on the coin toss this season.
The Flyers offensive struggles continued as they went three and out, but the defense played their usual dominant self. Just a few plays into the Thunder’s first drive, Gabe Shanoff put pressure on the QB, forcing him to make a bad throw right into the arms of Mark Hughes, his fifth interception in six games.
Hughes returned the ball to the Thunder’s 39 yard line, giving the Flyers great starting field position.
QB Gavin Anderson started the drive with a 22-yard screen pass to Joey Welinski to put them inside the 20 yard line. On a fourth and one, Anderson handed the ball off to Hank LeClair, who got two for a first down. Unfortunately, Anderson’s pass was intercepted as he was trying to thread the needle to Beau Thoma on the goal line.
The Flyers’ defense forced the Thunder into a three and out, and the Flyers’ offense started with great field position again, at the Thunder 32 yard line. They were held out of the endzone but they were within range to put points on the board with a field goal. They were denied points yet again as the Thunder defense broke through the line to block the kick, keeping the game scoreless.
On the Thunder’s next drive, they drove 60 yards down the field and managed to score the game’s first points. The drive consisted of two big chunk plays of 15+ yards and ended with a 5-yard touchdown run and a successful PAT to put the Thunder up 7-0.
The offensive woes for the Flyers continued into the second quarter as they couldn’t get a complete drive together. The defense was able to stave off any big plays from the Thunder offense until Zimmerman’s Caden Spence bounced a hand-off to the outside and went 42 yards, untouched. A successful PAT put the Flyers down 14-0 with 3:21 left in the half.
The Flyers’ defense was able to limit the Thunder to just one or two big runs in the first half, but in the second half, they broke. Spence tore through the defense on two huge plays in the third quarter, both for touchdowns. The first came on a 61-yard run and the second was a backbreaking 99 yards. They took a 27-0 lead late in the third.
They went up 34-0 in the fourth, on a 4-yard run with 11:22 left in the game.
Little Falls avoided the shutout, scoring on their next drive. Jaxon Janski completed a pass to Hudson Filippi for a 9-yard touchdown. A failed 2-point attempt gave the game its final score, 34-6.
The Flyers offense only accumulated 127 yards, 97 coming off the arm of Anderson. He completed 11-of-27 pass attempts and had two interceptions. The team, as a whole, rushed 28 times for 17 yards, averaging 0.6 yards per carry. LeClair was the leading rusher, going for 24 yards on 14 carries. Janski rushed six times for 10 yards. Owen Bode and Thoma were tied with three catches each, Bode for 37 yards and Thoma for 28. Welinski caught two passes for 19 yards.
Defensively, they gave up 529 total yards of offense. They were absolutely gashed on the ground, giving up a season-high 464 yards, giving up an average of 11.3 yards per run. They forced two interceptions, one by Hughes and one by Eddie Sobiech.
The Flyers drop to 1-5 on the year and their next game comes on the road against the St. Cloud Crusaders, Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.
