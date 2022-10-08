olson
Flyers’ WR Isaac Olson makes a sideline grab on third and long to give the Flyers a first down in the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Thunder.  

The Little Falls Football team was hoping to capitalize off of their first win last week, but they were unable to nab their second win as they fell 34-6 on the road to the Zimmerman Thunder, Friday, Oct. 7.

The Thunder won the coin toss and elected to start the game on defense, putting the Flyers at 0-6 on the coin toss this season.

anderson
Flyers’ QB Gavin Anderson attempts a pass in the game against the Thunder, Friday, Oct. 7.

