The Little Falls Flyers ended their four game losing streak with a 14-13 win over Foley, Friday, Sept. 30. The Flyers found themselves down by one score entering the fourth quarter but pulled off the win.
The first quarter seemed to be a stalemate between the Flyers and the Falcons, but the Flyers were the first to make a big play.
The Falcons had the ball inside the Flyers’ 20 yard line and were threatening to score, that is, until an overthrown pass was caught by the Flyers' Joey Welinksi inside the five yard line. Welinksi went the 98 yards untouched, completely flipping the momentum of the game. His pick six gave the Flyers the first score of the game in the final seconds of the quarter. The PAT put the Flyers up 7-0.
The Falcons managed to put points on the board before the half ended. They drove down the field to score with just over a minute left on a 2-yard run. A successful PAT tied the game.
Foley struck again in the third, taking the lead on a 10-yard run with 7:50 left in the third. The PAT was unsuccessful, costing the Falcons a crucial seven point lead and putting the score 13-7.
The Flyers pulled off yet another explosive play to retake the lead. QB Gavin Anderson found WR Owen Bode on a pass and Bode took the pass for 70 yards for a Flyers touchdown. They drilled the PAT to take a one point lead with 9:19 left in the game.
The defensive unit held strong in the end, not giving the Falcons any chance to steal away the win.
The defense bent, but didn’t break. They allowed just 13 points despite the Falcons offense putting up 334 total yards, and they made them earn every yard. They forced two interceptions and held them to just 6-of-14 on third down and 1-of-2 on fourth down.
The offense for the Flyers struggled. They only put up 144 yards, with 117 coming from the arm of Anderson, who completed 5-of-7. On the ground, Hank LeClair rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries.
With their first win under their belt, the Flyers travel to Zimmerman to take on the Thunder, Friday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
