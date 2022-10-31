The Little Falls Flyers football team took on the Rocori Spartans in the second round of the Section 8AAAA Playoffs, Saturday, Oct. 29. Unfortunately, they were outmatched on both sides of the ball, losing 65-12.
Rocori managed to score 30 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second, and 14 in the third.
The Flyers didn’t score until the second, when QB Gavin Anderson found Hank LeClair for a 14-yard touchdown. The 2-point conversion was unsuccessful but the Flyers were on the board.
Little Falls scored their second touchdown on the final play of the game, when Anderson completed a 15-yard pass to Owen Bode as time ran out.
Anderson finished the game completing 16-of-35 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Bode was the team’s leading receiver, hauling in seven catches for 93 yards and a score. Beau Thoma caught five passes for 55 yards.
The run game never got going, as the Flyers only rushed for 38 yards on 22 attempts, totaling 1.7 yards per carry. LeClair finished with 31 yards on 15 carries.
The defense struggled all game for Little Falls. They allowed 547 yards, giving up an average 13 yards per play. The Spartans rushed for 306 yards and threw for 241. The Flyers forced an interception and a fumble.
The Flyers end their 2022 campaign with one playoff win and a final record of 3-7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.