The Little Falls Flyers football team traveled to St. Cloud for a matchup with the Apollo High School Eagles in a highly anticipated playoff bout.
The stands were filled with bundled up parents and students who didn’t let the frigid weather conditions stop their joy and excitement of seeing their hometown team in the playoffs.
The excitement was already in the freezing air prior to the per-game warm-ups.
Some of the Flyers were firing up the crowd on their end of the field, jumping and going crazy.
After the playing of the National Anthem, it was playoff football time in what seemed much like the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
It was perfect fall football weather for the Flyers boys. The weather that makes every tackle uncomfortable, every catch harder to make, and every kick that much more important.
Unfortunately for the Flyers’ faithful, the game ended with a 32-19 loss to the St. Cloud Apollo Eagles.
Quarterback Austin Neu did all he could for the Flyers in this tight game.
He was under duress for most of the night, but was still able to avoid being sacked and put balls right on the hands of his receivers.
The receivers ran into some trouble hailing in the zipping balls from Neu, with many passes bouncing off the receivers’ hands or body to fall incomplete.
Louis Sobiech caught seven passes for 138 total yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns.
Sobiech added a big kickoff return for 75 yards capturing another score for the Flyers.
Sobiech’s two scores gave the No. 5 seeded Flyers a brief 13-8 lead late in the second quarter..
The Flyers looked promising to start this game.
The hype surrounding the Eagles was that of their extremely fast players at the skill positions.
The Flyers did not seem intimidated and went blow for blow with Apollo until halftime.
The Flyers were within striking distance of Apollo, up by a field goal 16-13, in the start of the second half of play.
Late in the third quarter is when the wheels started to fall off for the Flyers.
Little Falls was driving down the field on offense.
They were in the redzone when Apollo cornerback Mach Ruot jumped the rout of the Flyers, picking off Neu in the endzone and then outran everybody on his way to the endzone for a 99-yard interception for a touchdown.
The Flyers wouldn’t go down quietly as they came back and scored a big touchdown late in the game.
Neu connected with Beau Thoma in the back of the endzone for a four-yard touchdown catch. Thoma finished with seven catches for 88 yards on the day.
Neu went 22 for 50 in pass attempts for 288 total yards from scrimmage, along with the two touchdowns scored.
His second touchdown of the game found Beau Thoma from four yards out. Thoma finished with seven catches for 88 yards.
The Flyers collected 305 yards of total offense chain movements, but it was the Eagles that had the advantage with 443 yards of total offense.
Neu finished 7-11 in rush attempts, Carter Natvig finished 1-9, while teammate Brayden Biemaier finished 3-0, and big receiver Sobiech finished with one carry for a negative three yards.
Neu finished this game passing 22 of 50 for 288 total yards through the air.
Receiving for Little Falls was Sobiech, who caught seven balls for 138 yards, Thoma, who caught seven balls as well for 88 total yards, Riley Czech, who caught five balls for 49 total yards, and Owen Bode ,who caught three balls for 13 total yards.
The Flyers finish the 2021 campaign with an overall record of 1-8.
