The Little Falls softball team hosted Alexandria, May 26. Despite a good start to the game, the Flyers couldn’t keep the Cardinals at bay, losing 11-6.
The first two innings were a defensive bout, with both teams getting a quick three outs before either team could get into scoring position.
In the bottom of the third, with two outs and a runner on first, Kendra Couture hit a double over the head of the left fielder, driving in the first run of the game. The very next batter, Ellia Zimmerman followed that up with a bomb of her own into left field, driving in Couture and making it to third, giving the Flyers a 2-0 lead.
The following inning, the Flyers would get two quick outs, but the Cardinals tied it up following a grounder that just made it past the outstretched glove of a Flyers infielder. The Cardinals were threatening to take the lead but a quick snag of a ground ball by Avery Threlkeld and a throw to first ended the inning.
Avery Anderson started off the bottom of the fourth with a bang. She launched the ball into the outfield clearing the fence by 10 feet for a solo home run, giving the Flyers the lead once more. They were unable to get much going after that.
The Cardinals would answer back by scoring five runs in their next at-bat, giving themselves a comfortable 7-3 lead.
The Flyers attempts to regain some momentum were unsuccessful, as the Cardinals got three outs in five batters.
The Flyers continued to fight, ending their opponents at-bat quicker than they ended the Flyers’. A grounder fielded by Lindy Welinski, a pop fly caught by Korrin Gwost and a swinging strikeout by Threlkeld, sent the Cardinals back onto the field.
However, the Flyers were unable to regain any traction of their own at the plate. A few batters on base, but no scores.
Alexandria was able to put the game farther out of reach, scoring four more runs in the top of the seventh, giving the Flyers an up-hill battle to fight if they were to win.
The Flyers started off their final at-bat by driving in two runs, courtesy of a Zimmerman line drive double that flew past a diving shortstop and even past the left fielder. A single by Threlkeld and a walk for Anderson loaded the bases. Avie Podraza drove in a run with a single, bringing the score to 11-6. The Cardinals were able to get the final out before the Flyers could secure their come from behind victory.
Zimmerman drove in three of the runs for the Flyers on three hits. She recorded a single, double and a triple. Couture was 2-for-3 at the plate, recording a single and a double, as well as an RBI.
On the mound, Gwost struck out five batters, walked three and gave up 11 runs on 14 hits.
Following the loss, the Flyers played Sauk Rapids in a loser-goes-home elimination game, winning 11-8.
Anderson was one of the top batter’s for the Flyers, driving in three runs on three hits. She recorded a double as well as two runs.
Welinksi and Couture both recorded two RBIs as well.
On the mound, Threlkeld pitched four innings, striking out four batters and walking two. She gave up just four runs, three earned, on eight hits.
The Flyers next games were against Detroit Lakes and Alexandria, Tuesday, May 31.
