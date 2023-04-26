The Little Falls Flyers baseball team continued its trend of exceptional performance, Monday, April 24, with a 11-0 win over Willmar. In three games, the Flyers have three wins, ending each game after the fifth inning.
Little Falls started the game on the field and quickly ended the Cardinals’ at-bat with three quick outs, one ground out and two strikeouts, courtesy of pitcher Beau Thoma.
Owen Bode was the first to get on base on a single. Bode then stole second, and ultimately third after a wild throw by the catcher, putting the Flyers in scoring position early. Hudson Filippi brought him home on a single for the game’s first run, 1-0, before the Cardinals got their third out.
In the top of the second, Thoma struck out the first batter and walked the second. The runner attempted to steal second but Flyers’ catcher Hudson Filippi gunned him down for the second out. On the very next pitch, Thoma struck out the batter, sending the Cards back onto the field.
The bottom of the second saw the Flyers score five straight runs. Carter Gwost hit a triple on the first pitch, Joey Welinski was walked, but stole second a few pitches later and Garret Lindberg hit a perfectly placed nubber down the third base line and beat the throw to first, loading the bases.
Alex Oberton hit a single, turned double, after an errant throw to first that drove in two runs, increasing their lead to 3-0. Matt Filippi drove in two more runs after a triple into center field. He stole home a few pitches later after a loose ball, increasing the Flyers’ lead to 6-0.
The Cardinals’ next at bat saw Matt Filippi take the mound and strike out all three batters.
In the bottom of the third, with one man on base, Gwost increased the Flyers’ lead after a 2-run home run deep over the centerfield fence, further increasing the lead to 8-0.
Willmar finally got some momentum in the fourth, but the Flyers still managed to keep them in check. The Cardinals had several runners on third but the Flyers’ great infield kept them from ruining the shutout.
The Flyers put the final nail in the coffin in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and a man on third, Hudson hit an RBI single. Two batters later, Gwost hit another RBI single after beating the throw to first, making it 10-0. A bad pitch allowed another Flyers runner to score before the Cardinals got the final out.
Charlie Smieja ended the game on the mound, boosting the Flyers to a 3-0 record.
Leading the Flyers at the plate was Gwost, who hit on all three of his at bats. Gwost hit a single triple and a 2-run home run, drove in two runs and scored twice. Matt Filippi also drove in two runs on one hit, a triple.
On the mound, Matt Filippi took the win on the mound, striking out four batters walking one and only allowing one hit. Thoma struck out four, walked one and allowed zero hits.
“It was great to see the offense again,” said Head Coach Chad Kaddutz. “It’s kinda been our downfall these last few years, just getting consistent offense. After these first three games, its been incredible the way they’re swinging the bats.”
Three games in, the Flyers have shortgamed each of their opponents, to the surprise of even Kaddutz.
On opening day against Zimmerman in a double header, he said his team had 10 doubles, compared to last year as a whole, when they had around 35. Against Willmar, they had two triples and a home run.
“It’s exciting to see. It makes it pretty easy. I’m used to managing the game a little more, bunting and stealing. I don’t have to do anything now but sit back and watch,” Kaddutz said.
The Flyers improved to 3-0 and took on Pierz at home, Tuesday, April 25. Unfortunately, the Pioneers ended their run, as they fell 14-7.
The Flyers held a promising 7-1 lead entering the fifth, but seemingly collapsed, allowing the Pioneers to score four, four and five runs in the final three innings.
Despite Pierz recording five errors, the Flyers only managed eight hits and two RBIs, with Filippi and Bode recorded one each. Bode finished with two hits on four at bats, as did Thoma, who recorded a double.
Carter Oothoudt took the loss on the mound, pitching for 1.2 innings. He allowed six earned runs on five hits, while striking out one batter and walking one.
Gwost took the mound for 4.1 innings, striking out nine batters, walking four and allowing three earned runs on three hits.
The Flyers fell to 3-1 and face Foley on the road in a double header, Thursday, April 27, at 4 p.m.
