Carter Gwost (1) gets mobbed by his teammates after his 2-run home run in the Flyers’ 11-0 win over Willmar, Monday. 

The Little Falls Flyers baseball team continued its trend of exceptional performance, Monday, April 24, with a 11-0 win over Willmar. In three games, the Flyers have three wins, ending each game after the fifth inning.

Little Falls started the game on the field and quickly ended the Cardinals’ at-bat with three quick outs, one ground out and two strikeouts, courtesy of pitcher Beau Thoma.

Matt Filippi pitching during Monday’s win over Willmar. 

