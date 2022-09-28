The Flyers and Pierz volleyball teams battled it out, Thursday, Sept. 22, with the Flyers emerging the victor after five matches. The Flyers won in matches of 25-19, 14-25, 24-26, 25-17 and 18-16.

The Pioneers fought until the very end, with two of their losses coming after they brought the game within two, but failed to come away with wins.

