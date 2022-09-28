The Flyers and Pierz volleyball teams battled it out, Thursday, Sept. 22, with the Flyers emerging the victor after five matches. The Flyers won in matches of 25-19, 14-25, 24-26, 25-17 and 18-16.
The Pioneers fought until the very end, with two of their losses coming after they brought the game within two, but failed to come away with wins.
For the Flyers, Jayden Spillum led the team in kills, with 21, as well as having 16 digs. Jaylene Newman led the team in assists with 24, as well as having 11 digs and a block. Malae Nolan led the team in digs, with 29, as well as serving two aces. Avery Herdering recorded 10 digs and 24 assists and Halle Reis led the team in kills, with 12, as well as having nine digs.
For the Pioneers, Maddie Lochner led the team with 15 digs, as well as serving two aces. Ashley Kimman finished with a team-high 21 kills and 11 digs.
The Flyers next match is at home against Zimmerman, Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:15 p.m.
Following the loss against the Flyers, the Pioneers hoped to rebound in the tournament at home, Saturday, Sept. 24. They lost to Holdingford and Rush City but defeated LPGE and Mora.
In the tournament, Lochner recorded a team-high 29 digs, as well as two kills. Kimman led the team in kills, with 24, as well as having 13 digs and seven assists. Alyssa Sadlovsky finished the night with 11 digs, 10 kills and two aces.
The Pioneers lost again against Holdingford, Tuesday, Sept. 27, in five games. They lost in matches of 25-23, 16-25, 18-25, 25-22 and 4-15.
Kimman and Lochner were outstanding, yet again. Kimman finished the night with a team-high 19 kills, 10 digs and a block and Lochner led the team in digs, with 15. McKayla Smude and Kendra Cekalla both recorded nine digs.
The Pioneers next match is against Mora at home, Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7:15 p.m.
Bulldogs sweep LPGE
The Swanville Bulldogs volleyball team defeated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Sept. 21, in three games. They won handily, crushing their opponent in games of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-15.
As a team, they served very well, recording 16 total aces, with Karley Loven and Avery Douglas finishing with five each. The offense was led by Lily Peterson, who finished the game with a team-high 11 kills. She was followed closely by Loven, who had nine, and Lauren Miller, who had six. Miller also had a team-high 13 assists and Douglas recorded 20 digs.
They played Browerville, Sept. 23, but lost in five, by games of 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 7-25, and 6-15.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, winning two of the first three matches, but ran out of steam in the final two.
Douglas led the team in digs, with an impressive 37. Loven recorded a team-high 10 kills, along with 21 digs. Peterson and Miller finished with six kills each, while Peterson also had three blocks and Miller had 12 assists.
They played in Parkers Prairie the following day in a tournament. They fell to Park Christian in two, bested Parkers Prairie 2-1, defeated Pillager, 2-0 and lost to West Central 2-0.
No stats were available from the tournament.
The Bulldogs play on the road against Bertha-Hewitt, Saturday, Oct 1, at 9 a.m.
Upsala goes 1-1
The Cardinals were taken down on the road against Osakis, Sept. 22, in three. They fell in games of 21-25, 22-25 and 18-25.
McKenna Graves finished the night with three aces. Madalin Koetter led the team in kills, with eight, Samantha Pilarski had a team-high 13 assists and Dakota Soltis recorded 19 digs.
The Cardinals hoped to rebound Tuesday, Sept. 27, against Bertha-Hewitt, and they swept their opponent in three.
No stats were available.
The Cardinals’ next game is in Mora, Saturday, Oct. 1, at 9 a.m.
