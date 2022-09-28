cc

Flyers’ runners in the Rocori Invite, Thursday, Sept. 22, (from left): Malin Youngberg, Grace LeClair, Valerie Tenold, Grace Wamre and Ayla Anez.

The Little Falls cross-country team traveled to compete at Rocori, Sept. 22. The girls took fourth out of 11 teams and the boys took 11th out of 14 teams.

For the girls, Malin Youngberg took sixth place, with a time of 19:48. Right behind her was Grace LeClair, who finished in ninth, with a time of 20:00.4.

