The Little Falls cross-country team traveled to compete at Rocori, Sept. 22. The girls took fourth out of 11 teams and the boys took 11th out of 14 teams.
For the girls, Malin Youngberg took sixth place, with a time of 19:48. Right behind her was Grace LeClair, who finished in ninth, with a time of 20:00.4.
Grace Wamre finished in 24th, crossing the finish line at 20:53.2. Valerie Tenold took 35th, with a time of 21:40.5, and Ayla Anez rounded out the top five Flyers’ runners, taking 41st, with a time of 22:09.2.
Wyatt Baum was the first Flyer to cross the finish line for the boys. Baum took 10th place, with a time of 17:19.4. Kobi Cameron was the next Flyer to cross, taking 50th, with a time of 18:36.6. He was followed closely by Brayden Paulson, who placed 52nd, with a time of 18:40.1.
Antonio Becker and Owen Swisher rounded out the top five finishers for the boys, with times of 19:59.6 and 22:48.8, respectively.
Girls Head Coach Meg Cameron praised the girls, saying over half of the team had lifetime personal bests. She was especially impressed by the girls’ performance after having three meets in seven days.
“This group of girls worked really hard over the summer to pave the way for the exciting season they are having this year,” Cameron said.
Their next meet is on the road at Foley, Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4:15 p.m.
