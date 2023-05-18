The Little Falls Flyers softball team hosted Milaca, Thursday, May 11, for a doubleheader. They finally ended their losing streak, taking the win in both games.
The first game had its ups and its downs, but the Flyers managed to hold off a Milaca comeback, winning 16-15.
In the first inning, Milaca started the game by scoring one run on an RBI double, but the Flyers struck back with a two-run home run by Kendra Couture. In their first at bat, Flyers’ Leah LeBlanc hit a double down the third baseline and Couture brought her home with a bomb over the center field fence, giving the Flyers a 2-1 lead after one.
Milaca threatened to tie the game in the second, with runners on second and third, but pitcher Korrin Gwost threw a perfect strike for the third out, sending the Wolves back to the field empty-handed.
In the bottom of the second, the Flyers had possibly their best single inning performance all season. After hitting a single, Brynn Thoma managed to steal second and third base. That gave Tori Gottwalt an easy RBI after hitting a single past the infield. Janna Middendorf bunted with the intent on a sacrifice but actually beat the throw to first after a great bunt placement. After Gwost was walked, the bases were loaded. Emily Johnson brought in two runs after hitting a single, to make it 5-1.
After a pop out, Couture was intentionally walked, loading up the bases again. Hayli Hemingson grounded out but added to the Flyers’ score with an RBI. With two outs, the Flyers held nothing back. Maira Smude cracked off a two-RBI double, making it 8-1, Thoma followed it up with an RBI double and Gottwalt hit an RBI single, turned double after an overthrow to first base. She ended up stealing third after a wild pitch. Middendorf took to the plate and was walked, but the ball sailed past the catcher. Gottwalt took advantage of the loose ball, scoring the team’s 11th run. The Wolves got the final out after a pop fly, but the Flyers had taken an 11-1 lead.
The joy was short-lived, however. After Milaca scored once in the third inning, they went on a streak of runs in the fourth. They scored the first run on an RBI single, to make it 11-3. After a pop fly to center fielder Johnson and a line drive to third baseman LeBlanc, the Flyers had two outs. Then the Wolves scored four straight runs, three individual RBI singles and an RBI double, closing the gap to 11-7, before the Flyers got the final out.
Little Falls was able to get into scoring position in its following at bat, but was unable to drive any runs home.
The Wolves closed the gap even more in the top of the fifth when they scored on a two-RBI double.
The Flyers were able to build on their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Smude hit an RBI single, followed up by a Gottwalt RBI single, increasing the lead to 13-9.
Milaca ended up taking the lead in the sixth, scoring six runs.
With the game on the line and down 15-13, Little Falls managed to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh, to get its first victory in 10 games.
Smude led the way with three RBIs, hitting two doubles and scoring twice. Couture’s home run netted her two RBIs on the day as she was walked in her other four at bats. Johnson, LeBlanc, Thoma and Gottwalt all drove in two runs each, with Thoma recording two doubles and Johnson recording one.
On the mound, Gwost pitched for 5.1 innings. She struck out three batters, walked six and allowed fifteen runs, four earned, on 12 hits.
In game two, the Flyers won in a less stressful, 6-2 victory.
The success at the plate was spread around, with five different Flyers recording one RBI. LeBlanc, Couture and Hemingson all recorded doubles.
Smude pitched a complete game. She gave up two runs, zero earned, on four hits.
After getting two wins in a row to improve to 3-13, Little Falls traveled to Zimmerman Tuesday, May 16, hoping to continue the streak. Unfortunately, the Flyers lost a close one, 4-3.
Couture hit another home run, her sixth of the season. It was a solo home run and her other hit was a single.
Gwost’s lone hit was a two-RBI triple and Johnson recorded a double.
On the mound, Gwost pitched a complete game, striking out three batters. She gave up nine hits and allowed four runs, three of them earned.
The Flyers fell to 3-14 on the season and took on Mora, Thursday, May 18.
