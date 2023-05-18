kendra
Buy Now

Kendra Couture makes contact with the pitch, sending it over the fence for a two-run home run in the first game against the Wolves, Thursday, May 11.

The Little Falls Flyers softball team hosted Milaca, Thursday, May 11, for a doubleheader. They finally ended their losing streak, taking the win in both games.

The first game had its ups and its downs, but the Flyers managed to hold off a Milaca comeback, winning 16-15.

thoma
Buy Now

Flyers’ Brynn Thoma makes a bobbling catch on a pop fly in the first game against Milaca, Thursday, May 11. 

Tags

Load comments