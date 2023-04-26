Little Falls hosted three teams in a quad meet, Tuesday, April 25. Among the teams present were the Pierz Pioneers, Zimmerman Thunder, Mora Mustangs, and of course the Flyers.
The Flyers boys came in first place and the girls tied for second with Zimmerman.
For the boys, Grant Stich took third in the 110 hurdles, crossing the finish line in 18.33. In the 300 hurdles, Isaac Larson took third with a time of 43.41.
Isaac Olson took second in the 100, with a time of 11.64.
The 200 meter dash saw three Flyers finish with the best times. Hank LeClair came first, running a 23.81. Right behind him was Olson, who finished with a time of 24.01, and Mark Hughes came in third, crossing the finish line in 24.85.
In the 400, two Flyer boys stood atop the standings. LeClair came in first, with a time of 54.24. Right on his heels was Noah Cameron, who crossed the finish line in 55.38.
In the distance races, Wyatt Baum proved to be the best mile runner. Baum completed his run in 4:46.15, beating out second place by nearly 1.50 seconds.
Baum also had the fastest 3200 time. It was a close finish for that top spot as Pierz’s Ethan Kowalczyk was side-by-side down the final stretch. Baum managed to take first, crossing the finish line after 10:40.57, with Kowalczyk finishing in 10:40.81.
In the 800, Baylon Larsen took second, with a time of 2:23.05.
The boys 4x200 relay team finished with the fastest time, ahead of all other teams by nearly four whole seconds. The 4x100 team also took first after finishing in 49.37, just Zimmerman, who finished in 49.55.
In the field events, Noah Dahlberg took the top spot in the shot put, throwing the rock for 45-7 1/2. In third was Ivan Petrich, who threw for 41-8 3/4, just 13 inches from second place.
Gabe Shanoff and Hughes finished in second and third, respectively, in the long jump. Shanoff jumped a distance of 19-6 and Hughes jumped a distance of 19-3.
However, Shanoff took the top spot in the triple jump, with a distance of 40-08. In second place was Dylan Young, who jumped for 36-10.
In the high jump, Hayden Nordlund took second, clearing the bar at 5-06.
Halle Reis had the best time in the 100 meter dash, finishing in a photo finish. Reis was .01 seconds ahead of Zimmerman’s Jayden Peterson, with a time of 13.83. Reis also took the top place in the 200. She finished nearly a half second ahead of all other sprinters, with a time of 28.81. In the 400, Reis took third, after running 1:07.39.
In the 300 hurdles, Malae Nolan took the second best time, crossing the finish line in 56.32. Nolan also finished the 200 with the third fastest time, in 18.15.
In the long distance races, Ella Rausch took third in the 1600. She completed the mile in 6:01.04 and was only five seconds behind the first place finisher.
In the 3200, Grace LeClair finished second, with a time of 12:16.81
In the field events, the girls had the top two shot put throwers. Sadie LeBlanc took first with a throw of 33-1 1/2 and Berit Gustafson finished with a throw of 30-9.
In the long jump, Reis came away with her third first place title of the meet. Jumping for 15-7, she was a full seven inches ahead of all other jumpers.
Jayden Spillum had the best triple jump performance, taking the three jumps nearly a foot and a half farther than every other jumper for 31-8.
Ellise Ballou tied for second place in the pole vault, clearing the bar at eight feet.
The Flyers’ next meet is in Alexandria, Tuesday, May 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.