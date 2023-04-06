The Little Falls Flyers track team traveled to Foley Thursday, March 30. The boys came away with the first place title and the girls placed third, among eight teams.
Isaac Olson had the second fastest time in the 55 meter dash. He crossed the finish line with a time of 6.76. He was just .11 seconds behind the first place finisher. He also took fifth in the 200, running in 24.57.
Wyatt Baum finished in third in both the 800 and the 1600. In the 800, Baum ran a time of 2:09.67 and in the 1600, he ran 4:58.87.
The 4x200 relay team took first place after crossing the finish line more than two seconds faster than all others. They ran a time of 1:38.93. The 4x800 took third place after running a time of 9:35.10.
In the field events, the Flyers had two top placers and a second place finisher. Gabe Shanoff had the longest triple jump, traveling a distance of 38-7. His jump was nearly two feet farther than the next best jumper.
Noah Dahlberg had the farthest throw in the shot put, throwing the rock 47 1/4. His throw put him over 2 1/2 feet above the rest of the competition.
Mark Hughes took second in the long jump, with a distance of 18-4. Hughes’ jump put him eight inches away from taking that first place spot.
The Flyers girls had a solid all-around team performance, with seven different athletes earning spots in the top three.
Halle Reis took second in the 55 meter dash and third in the long jump. Her dash time was just .09 seconds off from the first place runner, with Reis’ time being 7.73. Her performance in the long jump was an impressive 14-4 and just two inches from first place.
Grace LeClair and Ella Rausch took third and fourth place, respectively, in the mile. LeClair ran a 5:57.41 and Rausch ran a 6:02.67.
Malae Nolan took third in the 55 meter hurdles. She ran a 10.39, which was .15 from second and just over one second from first place.
In the shot put, Berit Gustafson and Sadie LeBlanc brought home second and third places. Gustafson threw for 32-4 1/4 and LeBlanc threw for 31-5 1/4. Gustafson was just 1/4 of an inch from tying the first place thrower.
Elise Ballou finished in third place in the pole vault, clearing the bar at eight feet and Jayden Spillum took third in the triple jump, traveling a distance of 30-6.
The Flyers’ next meet is back in Foley, Tuesday, April 11, at 5 p.m.
