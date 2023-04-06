The Little Falls Flyers track team traveled to Foley Thursday, March 30. The boys came away with the first place title and the girls placed third, among eight teams.

Isaac Olson had the second fastest time in the 55 meter dash. He crossed the finish line with a time of 6.76. He was just .11 seconds behind the first place finisher. He also took fifth in the 200, running in 24.57.

