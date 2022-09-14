The Flyers boys soccer team improved to 2-3 on the season after a 2-1 win over Melrose, Thursday, Sept. 8.

They got off to a hot start, scoring just two minutes in. Jacob Tenold intercepted a goal kick and snuck the ball around the Dutchman goalkeeper. With some early breathing room, the Flyers were able to get into a groove and score another goal with five minutes remaining in the half. Tenold took a throw in and passed the ball to Coltin Johnson, who drove it into the left corner of the net.

