The Little Falls boys golfers traveled to the Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids to compete in an eight team competition, May 10. They took fourth overall after recording a total of 331 strokes.

The Flyers had two golfers finish in the top 10 and one golfer finish just outside the top 10. Ryan Oothoudt had the best performance for Little Falls, recording an 80 to take eighth place.

