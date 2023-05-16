Flyers boys golfers have good performances in Wapicada Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email May 16, 2023 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Little Falls boys golfers traveled to the Wapicada Golf Club in Sauk Rapids to compete in an eight team competition, May 10. They took fourth overall after recording a total of 331 strokes.The Flyers had two golfers finish in the top 10 and one golfer finish just outside the top 10. Ryan Oothoudt had the best performance for Little Falls, recording an 80 to take eighth place.Richie Varriano finished in 10th after recording an 82 and Mason Rausch finished in 11th, just one stroke from tying Varriano and cracking the top 10.Cullen Moe took 18th after recording an 86 and Peyton Carr was just two strokes behind him with an 88, in 24th. Nolan Kray rounded out the Flyers golfers with a 92, taking 32nd place.They traveled to Mora, Friday, May 12, for their next meet. They regressed a little bit, finishing fifth out of eight teams, with a stroke count of 340.Varriano led the Flyers this time, upping his game by scoring an 81, taking 10th. Luke Avery finished in 15th after recording an 83.The Flyers had three golfers finish 25th, with Rausch, Oothoudt and Kray all recording an 88. Moe rounded out the Flyers with a 91, placing him 31st overall.Little Falls hosted the next meet, Monday, May 15. Among eight teams, they came in fifth place once more, scoring a 346 this time.Avery took the top spot for the Flyers, recording an 84, taking 11th place. Oothoudt was one stroke behind him, taking 13th with an 85, a three stroke improvement from the last meet.Nathan Boser was third on the Flyers roster, scoring an 88 to take 19. Moe finished with an 89, in 20th and Varriano was two strokes behind Moe, with a 91, taking 26th.Rausch rounded out the Little Falls golfers with a 94, taking 31st place.The Flyers get a week long break as their next meet takes place in Fort Ripley, Monday. May 22. 