After losing their last five games, Little Falls managed to find its footing against the Pierz Pioneers, Friday, Feb. 17, winning a close game, 59-56.
Beau Thoma was the lead man for the Flyers, scoring 24 points in the win. His best performance came inside the arc as he scored on 7-of-14 shots from the 2-point range. He also scored a three and 7-of-10 free throws. Thoma also recorded eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Gabe Shanoff finished with eight points, making 3-of-4 of his field goals, all from within the 2-point range. Shanoff added two more to his total on his two free throws. He also took the ball away twice and had one rebound.
The Flyers’ losing streak ended and they improved to 14-9 on the season. They took on St. Cloud Cathedral, Tuesday, Feb. 21, where they were bested 55-51.
Thoma racked up another 24-point game, this time scoring on 10-of-18 shots. He made 6-of-12 shots from the 2-point range and was 4-for-6 from the 3-point range. He finished with seven rebounds and three steals.
Jaxon Janski recorded 12 points scoring two baskets in each category. He also tallied three assists, a block and a rebound.
Falling to 14-10, they looked to bounce back against Albany at home, Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m.
Royalton Royals
The Royals got their ninth win after a 71-49 win over ACGC, Thursday, Feb. 16.
Connor Carlson had one of his best games of the season, scoring 23 points, leading the team. Carlson made 3-of-5 shots from the 2-point range and 5-of-6 from the 3-point range. He also added two more from the free throw line, had five rebounds and two deflections.
Ethan Albright had himself quite the game as well. He finished with 14 points on 2-of-5 twos, 2-of-4 threes and 4-of-7 free throws. Albright also led the team in rebounds, with seven, and had three steals and two deflections.
The Royals improved to 9-12 and traveled to Kimball, Friday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m.
Pierz Pioneers
Falling to 6-16 after a loss to Little Falls, Friday, Feb. 17, Royalton had lost 10 straight games after starting 6-6. They were competitive against the Flyers, but ultimately lost 59-56.
Joey Stuckmayer led the team with 16 points on two twos, two threes and six free throws. He finished with three rebounds and two steals.
Gene Skiba recorded 12 points, scoring on 5-of-7 shots from the 2-point range, adding two more from the free throw line. Skiba recorded the most rebounds on the team, coming away with 11 total.
The Pioneers fell to 6-16 and traveled to Zimmerman, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:15 p.m.
Upsala Cardinals
Upsala fell to the Osakis Silverstreaks, Thursday, Feb. 16.
In the 77-46 loss, the Cardinals’ top scorer was Aden Warga, who made 4-of-9 shots from the 2-point range and 7-of-12 from the free throw line, totaling 15 points.. He also recorded seven rebounds and three steals.
Jack Primus finished with 11 points making five twos and a three. He played very good defense, as well, racking up six deflections and four steals, leading the team in both.
They were able to rebound against East Central, Friday, Feb. 17, holding off the Eagles, 62-59.
Ryan Johnson had his best game of the season, scoring 25 points. He made 9-of-15 shots, hitting 7-of-13 from the 3-point range. Johnson also recorded three rebounds and a deflection to his performance.
Sam Laliberte tied his best scoring day against the Eagles, tallying 11 points, hitting a perfect 3-for-3 on his threes. He added two more points from the free throw line, and finished with two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Cardinals improved to 6-16 and they hosted Mille Lacs, Tuesday, Feb. 21, where they tallied their seventh win after a 68-37 game.
Laliberte stepped up his game by scoring 12 points, his best of the season. Laliberte scored on 2-of-3 shots from the 3-point line and was 2-for-4 from inside the arc. He added two more from the free throw line and had three assists and two steals.
Primus totaled 11 points on 5-of-14 shots. He performed his best under the basket, draining 4-of-9 shots. He added a three and finished with 10 rebounds, seven assists, seven steals and six deflections.
Improving to 7-16, the Cardinals traveled to BEV, Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:15 p.m.
Swanville Bulldogs
Swanville’s game against BEV, Thursday, Feb. 16, didn’t go as planned, as they fell 62-40.
No stats were available for this game.
The Bulldogs fell to 11-10 on the season. They hoped to get back on track as they hosted St. John’s Prep, Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:15 p.m.
