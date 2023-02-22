After losing their last five games, Little Falls managed to find its footing against the Pierz Pioneers, Friday, Feb. 17, winning a close game, 59-56.

Beau Thoma was the lead man for the Flyers, scoring 24 points in the win. His best performance came inside the arc as he scored on 7-of-14 shots from the 2-point range. He also scored a three and 7-of-10 free throws. Thoma also recorded eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Tags

Load comments