Flyers beat Sauk Rapids, fall to Wilmar, Royals lose in first round of baseball tourney Blake Bartels Blake Bartels Sports Editor Author email Jun 2, 2022 Jun 2, 2022 Updated 12 min ago The Flyers fell to the Rocori Spartans, 6-5, May 26. They held a 5-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, but they failed to stop the Spartans' last second comeback of five runs.Riley Czech and Carter Oothoudt both drove in two runs for the Flyers. Zach Gwost recorded a triple.Gwost pitched four innings, giving up zero runs on four hits. He struck out six batters and walked one.The Flyers played the Sauk Rapids Storm, May 27, beating them 7-1.They kept the Storm scoreless until the final inning, when they finally got on the board. The Flyers defense didn't budge after that, closing out the game.George Moore drove in two runs on three hits, one of them a double. He scored once and recorded a stolen base.Owen Bode recorded a double to drive in two runs for the Flyers, as well as a stolen base.Matt Filippi recorded one hit, but that hit was a solo home run.Moore pitched for the Flyers, striking out three batters and only giving up one run on four hits.In their next game, the Flyers fell to Wilmar, 10-1, in the Section 8AAA tournament Tuesday, May 31.Zach Gwost drove in the team's only score, hitting 2-for-3.On the mound, Gwost pitched for 3.1 innings. He struck out seven batters and walked four. He gave up seven earned runs on six hits.The Flyers play Detroit Lakes, Thursday, June 2.Royals finish seasonThe Royals played Staples-Motley, May 26, but lost 2-4.Jacob Leibold and Jameson Klug both drove in a run for the Royals.Cal Ollman pitched three innings for the Royals, striking out six batters and walking four. He gave up three runs, one earned, on six hits.They faced the Albany Huskies in the Section 6AA Tournament, Tuesday, May 31. They lost 7-2.The Royals only mustered three hits, from Will Gorecki, Gabe Gorecki and Ben Albright. Albright and Gabe Gorecki drove in a run each.Albright pitched 3.1 innings, striking out four batters and walking six. He gave up four earned runs on five hits.The Royals finished their season with a record of 7-11. Tags Little Falls Flyers Royalton Royals Baseball Blake Bartels Sports Editor
