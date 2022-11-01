LF

The Little Falls girls cross country team celebrates their fourth place finish in the Section 8AA Cross-Country meet. From left, sophomore Grace Wamre, junior Avery Smieja, freshman Alya Anez, sophomore Valerie Tenold, freshman Grace LeClair, seventh grader Malin Youngberg and seventh grader Rose Jarnot.

The Little Falls cross-country team competed in the Section 8AA meet, Thursday, Oct. 28, and both the boys team and the girls team finished with impressive runs.

The girls took fourth overall out of 12 teams, with two girls qualifying for the state tournament. The boys took seventh out of 12 teams and had one runner qualify. Seventh grader Malin Youngberg, Freshman Grace LeClair and senior Wyatt Baum all earned the honors of representing the Flyers in the state tournament as individuals.

